Surveillance footage shows 2 people tossing traffic cones from Mass. Ave. bridge into Charles River

The state Department of Transportation released surveillance footage Friday that shows two people tossing numerous traffic cones from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge onto the Charles River in January.
The video came in response to a records request by the Globe, one of several made by local media outlets in the weeks after the bright orange cones began to appear in large numbers on the frozen Charles River.
Earlier this month, state workers descended onto the river’s thin ice and removed dozens of traffic cones after vandals had thrown between 100 and 150 of them from the bridge. DOT said it had already replaced the cones three times.
DOT and State Police were investigating the vandalism but no arrests have been made, officials said Saturday.
“We reviewed traffic camera footage but were not able to determine suspect identities from it,” David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail Saturday. “If new leads were to arise we would investigate further.”
The cones were lined up on both sides of the bridge to create a buffer between cars and cyclists as part of a pilot program to widen bicycle lanes. The cones will likely be replaced with permanent bollards once the traffic study is complete, DOT said last week.
