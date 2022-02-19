Surveillance footage shows 2 people tossing traffic cones from Mass. Ave. bridge into Charles River

The state Department of Transportation released surveillance footage Friday that shows two people tossing numerous traffic cones from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge onto the Charles River in January.

The video came in response to a records request by the Globe, one of several made by local media outlets in the weeks after the bright orange cones began to appear in large numbers on the frozen Charles River.

Earlier this month, state workers descended onto the river’s thin ice and removed dozens of traffic cones after vandals had thrown between 100 and 150 of them from the bridge. DOT said it had already replaced the cones three times.