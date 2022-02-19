‘Varsity Blues’ aside, the wealthy’s advantage in college admissions remains a feature, not a bug

His is the longest sentence handed down so far to any of the 32 entitled celebrities and magnates who have pled, or been found, guilty of trying to buy their kids admission to elite colleges in the “Varsity Blues” case. That should read “illegally buy,” since there are plenty of legal ways to do it.

Wilson, the 62-year-old founder of a real estate investment firm, was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 months in prison for paying $1.2 million in bribes to get his three children into top colleges as athletic recruits.

It’s hard not to feel bad for John B. Wilson. Or, at least, as bad as one can feel for the kind of person who throws himself a birthday party at Versailles.

A jury found Wilson guilty of paying crooked college consultant William “Rick” Singer $220,000 to get his son into USC via a spot on the water polo team, and $1 million to get his twin daughters into Stanford and Harvard, via spots on teams for sports they didn’t play.

Wilson’s attorneys argued that he was conned by Singer: That he thought he was making donations to the schools, which would then look kindly upon his kids’ applications, which, though disgusting, is perfectly legal; and that he had no idea Singer was using the money to bribe coaches, which isn’t.

But in taped conversations, Singer and Wilson agreed that it would cost far more than Wilson was willing to pay – donating a building, or as much as $50 million – to get into an Ivy via “the back door.” For less, Singer offered a “side door,” via spots on sports teams.

“What sports would be best for them?” Wilson asked Singer, referring to his daughters. “Or is that not going to even matter?” Singer said he could place one daughter in the sailing program at Stanford, but not two, because the coach “has to actually recruit some real sailors so that Stanford doesn’t catch on.” At which point Wilson chuckled.

It was that documented deception that did him in.

Wilson’s behavior is especially hard to fathom given where he came from. This, for me, is where a vein of sympathy comes in.

His life has been a testament to how education can transform lives. His childhood — detailed in letters from supporters asking the judge for leniency — was tough. He and his siblings spent part of it living in the projects in North Hartford, Conn., with an abusive mother who suffered from mental illness; he worked hard jobs, including picking tobacco, to help make ends meet; despite his dyslexia, he excelled in school and won scholarships. He was a first-generation college student and then a Harvard Business School grad, whose career made him phenomenally rich and, by all accounts, very generous.

In short, Wilson was exactly the kind of disadvantaged kid hurt most by this sprawling scheme to buy up precious spots at prestigious colleges for rich applicants who hadn’t earned them.

As the judge noted, that makes his actions even worse. Wilson is appealing his conviction.

But even after his case and the others have played out, we’re left with some pretty ugly truths here. Wilson’s actions were criminal because of the deception involved, and because his payments enriched individuals. Short of that, goosing your kid’s college prospects has become a fact of life for many rich parents. The notion that every kid of equal merit has an equal shot has always been a fiction, but now it’s a joke. Admissions officers tend to smile on applicants whose families make big donations. And there are plenty of other advantages conferred upon the kids of affluent parents: legacy admissions; test prep, tutors, essay coaches, and college consultants, to name a few.

It is all legal, and profoundly unfair. And it’s probably going to get even more so, if the Supreme Court, as there is every reason to expect, dismantles what is left of affirmative action policies that aim to restore some balance to admissions decisions.

College transformed John Wilson’s life, giving him a path out of poverty to great riches. Then, in his efforts to guarantee his kids the best, he pulled up the ladder. But let’s not pretend he’s the only one.

