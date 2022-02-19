Vehicle crashes into Five Guys restaurant in Framingham

The vehicle crashed through the glass window and into the dining room at the Five Guys on Cochituate Road, Alex De Leon, a manager said in a phone interview.

A vehicle crashed into a Five Guys in Framingham Saturday, forcing the restaurant famous for its burgers and fries to close temporarily, a manager said.

He said he was in the backroom when he heard a crash and his employees told him a car had crashed into the building.

There was no estimate on how much damage was done to the building, De Leon said. The restaurant would be closed until an inspector determines it safe to reopen, he said.

Framingham police could not immediately be reached for comment.





