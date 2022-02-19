Wilmington officials complain of more issues at rail crossing where woman was killed last month

The selectmen also said that the arms of the crossing gate failed to activate “in a timely manner that would provide pedestrian or motor vehicle traffic adequate time to respond” when a train later passed through the crossing shortly before 7 a.m.

The crossing gates came down across Middlesex Avenue shortly after midnight Friday and stayed down until a representative from Keolis, the company that operates the MBTA commuter rail, came to fix the gate, according to a statement released by the Wilmington Board of Selectmen.

The safety gate at a Wilmington railroad crossing where a woman was struck and killed by a train last month allegedly failed to operate correctly Friday morning, frustrated town officials said, but the MBTA said in a statement that the gate “performed as it was designed to.”

“These incidents and reports of other grade crossing equipment failures at the Glen Road rail crossing have occurred less than a month after the completely avoidable tragedy that took the life of Wilmington resident Roberta Sausville Devine,” the board said in the statement.

Sausville Devine, 68, was killed when the driver’s side of her car was struck by an Inbound Haverhill Line train on the evening of Jan. 21, the Globe previously reported. A crossing gate had failed to come down before Sausville Devine’s car crossed over the tracks and into the path of the oncoming train.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said on Jan. 22 that human error was the primary focus of the incident’s investigation, citing preliminary findings that showed the gate’s safety system was not returned to its normal operating mode.

“The fact that Ms. Sausville Devine lost her life to what has been stated by [Poftak] as ‘human error’ is unacceptable,” the board said.

The board does not have authority over the commuter rail’s operation. Selectmen said in the statement that they are working with State Senator Bruce Tarr and state Representatives Kenneth Gordon and David Robertson to schedule a meeting with Poftak to address issues at the north Wilmington rail crossing.

“We will be working with the legislative delegation to hold the MBTA accountable to provide safe grade crossings for residents and non-residents passing through our community,” the statement said.

The MBTA said in its statement that the gates did not malfunction Friday morning.

“When snow piles melt and the water mixes with salt that was used to treat roads, ponding can occur in the tracks at railroad crossings,” the MBTA said. “Upon sensing something occupying the space between the rails (shortly after midnight), the safety system’s gates were automatically lowered (as designed).

“This is the manner in which crossing systems around the world operate,” the statement continued. “It is not a failure nor a malfunction of the crossing’s safety system.”

All trains came to a stop about 50 feet before the Middlesex Avenue crossing early Friday morning due to what the MBTA described in the statement as “salt-filled water.” Once the tracks were cleared of the water by mid- to late morning, trains returned to standard operation, the MBTA said.

“At no point today [Friday] were the gates up while a train was travelling through the crossing,” according to the MBTA’s statement.

When asked if a representative from Keolis had to lift the gates Friday morning, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail that “the gates performed as designed (automatically).”

The selectmen said that following Sausville Devine’s death, the town and its state legislative delegation asked the MBTA to outline steps it is taking to ensure that the crossing is safe.

“The MBTA has failed to issue any such communication and, as has become abundantly clear, failed to take these matters seriously enough to take steps that provide reliable safety equipment at the north Wilmington rail crossing,” the board said in the statement.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



