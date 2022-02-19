Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston Feb. 19-25

Topics of discussion will include family drug court interventions, interventions for mothers with opioid use disorder, integrated family medical and behavioral care, and implications for policy.





“Enhancing the Legitimacy of Courts in a Pluralistic Society”

Boston University School of Law, 12:45 p.m., virtual and in-person

A talk by Judge Bernice B. Donald of the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.





“Did You Know? Boston Chinatown’s Past”

Boston Public Library, 1 p.m., virtual

Tracing back to the late 19th century, Boston’s Chinatown is the only historic Chinatown in the New England area. Topics include a strike at a shoe factory that brought 70 Chinese people to Massachusetts; Rose Lok, the first female Chinese American pilot in New England; and the first Chinese restaurant in Chinatown.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Learn More Series: “Disability Justice in the Age of Mass Incarceration,” with Talila Lewis

Boston University School of Law, 12 p.m., virtual

Talila A. Lewis is an abolitionist community lawyer, educator, and organizer whose work reveals and addresses the inextricable links between ableism, racism, classism, and other forms of systemic oppression and structural inequity.





“Everything That Doctors Want To Know About Reproductive Rights Litigation, But Are Too Afraid to Ask”

Harvard Law School, 12:30, virtual

This event aims to answer questions health care providers might have about legal doctrine around abortion and what it means for their practice. Bioethicist and obstetrician/gynecologist Louise Perkins King and Mary Ziegler, law professor and historian of abortion, also will discuss the current case before the Supreme Court that threatens to overturn Roe v. Wade, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and the effects of the anticipated ruling.

“Shining a (Glaring) Light on Educational Inequities in Reading”

Boston University Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, 2 p.m., virtual

The National Center on Improving Literacy convenes this panel for an examination of reading achievement gaps and the policy and practical solutions that can help address these gaps.

Thursday, Feb. 24

“Our Dorchester: A Home for Place-Based Justice Partnerships”

UMass Boston, 9:30 a.m., in-person

UMass Boston is the only higher-education institution in Dorchester, the largest neighborhood in Boston. A panel of community leaders and UMass faculty and administrators discuss, “How might we together with others to strengthen our home community? What opportunities should we pursue that might lead us toward more justice-centered, high-impact partnerships in, with, and for Dorchester?”





“The Fugitive Life of Black Teaching”

Brown University, 5 p.m., virtual and in-person

Using the life of famed educator and historian Carter G. Woodson as a lens, Jarvis Givens, an assistant professor in the Harvard Graduate School of Education and a faculty affiliate of Harvard’s Department of African and African American Studies, “reveals an expansive world of African American teachers who cultivated dreams and aspirations in generations of students, despite a world order built on Black subjection.”

Friday, Feb. 25

“The Epistemology of the Law of Targeting: Open Source Evidence and Litigation in Europe and Beyond”

Boston University Pardee School of Global Studies, 11 a.m., virtual

A virtual lecture by Ioannis Kalpouzos, visiting professor of law at Harvard Law School and a visiting researcher at BU’s Center for the Study of Europe.

— Compiled by Abi Canina