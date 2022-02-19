A poet in India finds inspiration in photographs of polar bears in Russia

When I first saw Dmitry Kokh’s photographs of polar bears living in an abandoned weather station on Russia’s Kolyuchin Island, I was taken aback by how serene, nonchalant, and well-fed they appear. The sight of them did not seem unusual at all. I am not in favor of anthropomorphizing animals — such a practice is rooted in the pretentious notion of human primacy. But there is no way around the fact that in Kokh’s photographs, the polar bears appear exceptionally human. One bear stands in a doorway, as if leaving on an errand. Another leans out a window, as if to say goodbye. There is a sense of deep comfort on their faces, in their limbs, and around them. These animals have not “occupied” the weather station. They have inhabited it.

Even though these bears appear untouched by human activity, Kokh’s photographs inevitably evoke human-wrought climate change by showing how transient life is, how the lands and the seas are shared by all life forms and possessed by none, how the earth must continue after us. But polar bears in an abandoned weather station speak to something else, too: the resilience, the omnipotence, and the omnipresence of life. Humans abandoned these structures. Polar bears have made them their home. As Kokh told The Guardian, which is where I first saw the photos: “I think that sooner or later all human-made things on Earth will cease to exist — buildings, cars, and computers will all meet their end. But life is eternal.”