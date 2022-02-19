BC High hockey resumes its winning ways at Buddy Ferreira Classic, rolls past Duxbury

“To be able to come down at this time of year, you need to be playing your best hockey,” Flaherty said. “We put together our best effort of the year.”

With nine losses by two goals or fewer, Flaherty said he was proud of his team for sticking with it as the regular season winds down. The persistence paid off in a big way Saturday, with the Eagles securing their largest victory of the season, 7-1 over Duxbury, to advance to Monday’s semifinals.

BC High carried a losing record into the annual Buddy Ferreira Classic at Falmouth Ice Arena, but longtime coach John Flaherty remained upbeat heading into a tournament his team had won five straight times.

Advertisement

BC (6-11-1) — which had lost six of its previous seven games entering Saturday — scored twice in both the first and second periods, as well as two more times in the third before the Dragons (10-8-2) were able to find the net themselves.

Aidan McDonnell was the lone Eagle to score twice against Duxbury, coached by John’s older cousin Mike Flaherty. After a 13-year run coaching at Rockland but never facing BC High, the Flahertys were finally able to coach against one another in Falmouth.

“Mike’s been at this for a long time, I knew coming out that Duxbury was going to be ready to play,” John Flaherty said. “They we’re going to play hard, they were going to be a reflection of him.”

Austin Prep 3, Falmouth 1 — Noah Pineo scored twice, including once shorthanded, for the seventh-ranked Cougars (15-2-2) as they began their final trip to Falmouth for the Buddy Ferreira Classic before departing the MIAA for the NEPSAC for the 2022-23 academic year. Drew Thibeadeau also scored for Austin Prep, which opened up a three-goal lead before Darren McDonald scored for the hometown Clippers (11-6-2).

Advertisement

Bishop Fenwick 5, Lowell Catholic 1 — Winger Chris Stevens scored two goals to help stake the Crusaders (6-9-4) to a 4-0 lead that would prove insurmountable at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink in Peabody. Senior forward Kevin Wood and junior forward Manny Alvarez-Segee scored early, and junior forward Max Vieira tacked on a last-minute goal to seal the nonleague victory.

Brookline 1, North Quincy 0 — Junior captain Emmet Teahan scored halfway through the game and the Warriors (9-9-0) secured a road shutout at Quincy Youth Arena. Senior goalie Zach Sneider earned his first varsity shutout. Brookline needs two points in its final two games to clinch a Division 1 playoff berth.

Burlington 9, Wilmington 1 — Juniors Ryan Kane and Koby Sloan, and sophomore Will McLean each scored two goals to lead the Red Devils (6-13-1) to a Middlesex Freedom win at Burlington Ice Palace.

Canton 5, Needham 0 — Senior forwards Brennan Pecararo, Eddie Gillis, Sam Carlino and Billy DeLello scored to put the 11th-ranked Bulldogs (16-2-1) in front. Sophomore forward Colin Blake added the fifth, and Canton cruised to the nonconference shutout win at Babson College.

Hull/Cohasset 8, Tri-County 2 — Behind two goals and two assists from Luke Dunham, as well as two goals and an assist from Shane Mulcahy, the Skippers (9-8-1) rolled to the nonleague victory at Connell Memorial Rink in Weymouth.

Dennis-Yarmouth 1, ORR/Fairhaven 0 — Junior Aidan Powers scored the winner in the final two minutes on an assist from junior defenseman Luke Spinner, allowing junior Cole Rounseville’s clean sheet to stand as a shutout for the Dolphins (9-10-0) in the nonleague win at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis.

Advertisement

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Rockport 2 — Junior defenseman Zach Walles put home the overtime winner for the Generals (10-8) in the Cape Ann League triumph at Johnson Rink in South Hamilton.

Hingham 3, Arlington Catholic 1 — Ace Concannon, Connor Walsh and Aidan Brazel scored for the top-ranked Harbormen (15-3-1) in the Buddy Ferreira Classic. Luke Ramsay was valiant in defeat for the Cougars (8-8-2), making 34 saves. Alex Costa scored the lone goal for the Cougars at 11:56 of the first period, tying the game at 1-1 after Concannon’s power play tally early, before Walsh scored the winner 1:17 into the second. Brazel added insurance on the man advantage in the third.

Hopkinton 4, Minnechaug 0 — The Hillers (9-9-0) took the nonleague win on the wings of goals from junior forwards Ryan Teitel, Joseph Carrazza, and Joe Scardino, as well as senior forward Callum Greenwood. Junior goalie Jack Lang stood on his head to earn the shutout at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.

Lynnfield 4, Plymouth North 2 — Senior captain Chase Carney scored two goals, senior Will Steadman and junior captain Drew Damiani added one each, and the Pioneers (15-2-1) prevailed in the Fairleigh Dickinson Tournament at Martha’s Vineyard Arena. Lynnfield takes on host Vineyard on Sunday in the final game of the three-team tournament.

Malden Catholic 4, Central Catholic 1 — Senior captain Nick Julian and junior Daniel Zizza scored two goals each, and junior goalie Brendan Zinck made 18 saves as the Lancers (10-7) clinched a tournament berth with the nonleague victory at the ICenter in Salem, N.H. Sophomore Seamus Condon added three assists for MC.

Advertisement

Mansfield 4, North Attleborough 1 — The Hornets got goals from Mark DeGirolamo, Ty Carroll, Kyle Oakley and Dillon Benoit to advanced to the championship game of the Songin Cup with the victory at Rodman Arena in Walpole. Mansfield will face another Hockomock foe, King Philip, in Monday’s title game.

Marblehead 4, Beverly 1 — Freshman Kyle Hart scored and set up another goal, and senior Nick Peters recorded the win for the Magicians (8-7-2) in a Northeastern Conference victory at O’Keefe Athletic Center.

Marshfield 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 3 — Sophomore forward Tommy Carroll found the back of the net in overtime to lift the Rams (13-5-2) to the nonleague victory at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Medfield 2, Auburn 2 — The visiting Warriors (10-6-1) pulled their goalie during a late power play to extend their advantage, and the move paid off as junior forward Matthew Guindon tied the game with 2:23 left in the game. No one scored in overtime, and the game ended a nonleague tie at Sgt. Pirelli Veteran’s Arena in Franklin.

North Reading 7, Northeast 2 — Andrew Daley and Matt Ryan each netted hat tricks to spark the Hornets (12-4-1) to the nonleague victory at Kasabuski Arena in Saugus.

Quincy 7, Oliver Ames 0 — Gerry Caldwell scored twice and Tyler Holmes earned the shutout for the Presidents (11-6-2) in the nonleague victory at Asiaf Arena in Brockton. Timmy Kelly, Cam Quigley, Ronan Healey, Sean Andrews and Will Martin added goals for Quincy.

Advertisement

Reading 5, Archbishop Williams 0 — The 13th-ranked Rockets (11-7-2) rolled behind two goals from Mikey Dufton and single tallies from Matty Fichera, Evan Pennucci and Mark Boyle in the Buddy Ferreira Classic, setting up a semifinal matchup Monday with No. 1 Hingham. Nick Buccella made 20 stops for the Bishops (10-8-1).

Saint Joseph Prep 4, Lynn 3 — Senior Liam Brown scored the overtime goal to lift the Phoenix (2-11-1) to the nonleague victory at Warrior Ice Arena.

Somerset Berkley 3, Bourne 2 — The Raiders (14-3-2) took the narrow South Coast Conference victory with goals from freshman defenseman Mason Sullivan and junior forwards Nolan Botelho and Noah Taylor. Sophomore goalie Brandon Silva made 16 saves at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Stoneham 4, Melrose 3 — Junior Danny Storella scored twice and the Spartans (12-8) wrapped up back-to-back Middlesex Freedom championships with the victory at Stoneham Arena.

Stoughton/Brockton 4, Foxborough 2 — Colby Strunk and Joe McNulty had a goal and assist apiece for Stoughton/Brockton in its victory at Asiaf Arena in Brockton. Charlie Caputo and Sean Farley also scored in the win.

Tewksbury 8, Billerica 3 — Tewksbury captain Jason Cooke celebrated senior day by scoring a hat trick in a Dual County/Merrimack Valley crossover win by the 12th-ranked Redmen (15-2-0) at Breakaway Ice Center. Senior defenseman Caden Connors added a pair of goals.

Thayer 4, Tabor 3 — Sophomore Tyler Kelly potted the overtime winner, propelling the Tigers (6-13) to an Independent School League victory at Travis Roy Ice Arena in Marion. Junior Shane Taddia, freshman Gavin Cornforth, and senior Declan Loughnane scored in regulation for the Tigers.

Watertown 4, Bishop Stang 1 — Senior captain Mason Andrade, junior Daniel Tattrie, sophomore James Erickson, and senior captain Dante Venezia each scored for the Raiders (10-9-1) in the consolation game of the Spartan Cup at Hetland Arena in New Bedford.

Whitman-Hanson 6, Southeastern/B-P 0 — Senior forward John Ward netted his first career hat trick for the Panthers (9-10-0), and senior captain Erik Dean was unbeaten for the 18-save shutout in the nonleague triumph at Rockland Ice Rink.

Colin Bannen, Cam Kerry, Joseph Pohoryles, Steve Sousa, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.