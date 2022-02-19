Bruins need Urho Vaakanainen to play shutdown role on defense

“My eye was pretty swollen up and that was kind of the first thing that we had to figure out, how to get the swelling down,” Vaakanainen said. “Then when I felt good, get back on the ice and get back to playing.”

Vaakanainen was taken off the ice by concussion spotters and missed four games recovering from the hit.

Nearly three weeks after a nasty hit from behind by Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde sent Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen crashing into the glass face-first, Vaakanainen returned to the ice Thursday.

Initially, Vaakanainen lined up alongside Derek Forbort on the third defensive pairing, but his energy and physicality led Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy to play him with Charlie McAvoy for stretches as well.

“Felt pretty good,” Vaakanainen said. “Actually, I was surprised how good it felt. I would say maybe a couple mistakes on the puck first period. But it got better and I felt pretty good.”

Cassidy is looking for a lift from the blue line, which has lacked scoring punch over the past month. The only defenseman to score a goal over the 13 games in that span is McAvoy.

More than scoring, Cassidy wanted to see his defensemen set a more aggressive tone and Vaakanainen plays with a chip on his shoulder.

“He’s got more to prove, more to give,” Cassidy said. “We’re giving him more opportunity. For the obvious reason that he’s the most consistent D-man in Providence when we called him up. That’s why he’s here. Shutdown role is something he can gravitate towards because that’s what he was drafted for. I think we need a little bit more of that in our game in general back there.

“We’ve got a lot of nice guys on our team. We need to be more like [expletives] to be honest with you. I don’t know if Urho’s going to be that guy, but we’d like him to develop into a shutdown guy that can be a little harder to play against. We’d like that whole D corps to bring a little more of that — even though they’re not by nature, but just as a six-some every night.”

After lighting it up with 12 goals and seven assists in January, David Pastrnak is in the middle of another dry spell. He’s gone scoreless in four straight games since scoring twice in back-to-back games against Seattle and Pittsburgh to start the month.

This drought, Cassidy said, is different from the one Pastrnak went through in December when he didn’t score a goal in seven games.

“Right now his game is off,” Cassidy said. “I think it’s clear to everybody. I think earlier in the year when I was asked a question about Pasta’s scoring, I thought he was hitting crossbars, posts, getting opportunities, was a little but off-net on some of them. I don’t see as much of that recently for him.”

There have been times when Pastrnak’s creativity can lead to costly turnovers.

“I think he’s forcing some plays, for sure,” Cassidy said. “Too many turnovers, too much one-on-one hockey where he has to simplify. I think that’s a product of a creative player that wants to help the team win by doing what he does best, but how he goes about it right now is working against him. Hopefully, he understands that, works with his linemates, manages pucks better.”

Cassidy said he didn’t want to stifle Pastrnak as a scorer but added that Pastrnak needed to be even more attentive to other aspects of the game.

“Structure away from the puck can’t change whether you’re a 50-goal scorer or a five-goal scorer,” Cassidy said. “Some of the creative stuff, we have to allow him to play through. If it’s time and score situations, he’s going to get a little more rope than other guys, but that’s where the rest of his game, the defensive part and playing within the team structure, can’t deviate. We talked about that today, and hopefully it’s better.”

Brandon Carlo left the Bruins morning practice after falling on goalie Linus Ullmark’s skate during a penalty kill drill. Carlo suffered a cut and his availability was up in the air prior to puck drop. Connor Clifton, scratched for Thursday’s loss to the Islanders, was back in the lineup for Forbort ... Anton Blidh was scratched and Jack Studnicka was plugged in on the third line, pivoting Erik Haula and Nick Foligno. Jake DeBrusk was on the fourth line with Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar.

