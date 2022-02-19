David Pastrnak scores as Bruins scramble past Senators in overtime

Jeremy Swayman stopped 29 of 31 shots and earned his 10th win of the season.

Pastrnak snapped a four-game scoreless streak with his goal at the 2:42 mark in overtime to help the Bruins avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

David Pastrnak’s slump ended with an overtime goal that sent the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Saturday to close out their four-game road trip.

The Bruins opened up this three-game road trip with a 2-0 win over the Senators — and their only other meeting this season in November — but if the Senators were supposed to be the Bruins’ slump-buster, they didn’t get the memo.

Advertisement

Jake DeBrusk hadn’t scored a goal since Jan. 26 against the Avalanche. He was minus-4 with a 0-1–1 line over that eight-game stretch.

He snapped out it with a chaotic score at the 2:37 mark that gave the Bruins their first goal of the night.

When the Bruins left the ice after morning skate Saturday, coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t even sure if Brandon Carlo would be available later that night for the game against Ottawa.

A freak fall onto goalie Linus Ullmark’s skate left Carlo with a cut on his wrist and left Cassidy considering his options.

Cassidy was already in the mood to send a message to his defensemen, “nice guys” that needed to be more like “expletives,” he said.

But the more glaring issue was that the Bruins had only gotten two goals from defensemen over the past 13 games — both from Charlie McAvoy.

As puck drop approached though, Carlo was ready. And he delivered the goal the Bruins desperately needed as they closed out their road trip in Ottawa.

Knotted at 1 late in the second period, Mike Reilly wrapped the puck along the wall from the blue line to Carlo in the far corner. Carlo found Charlie Coyle behind the net. Coyle took the puck to one side and sent a pass out in front of Senators goalie Anton Forsberg, and Carlo swooped in to finish the job.

Advertisement

Carlo’s first goal since Jan. 4 gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead. It snapped a 19-game drought for Carlo

However, a turnover at center ice by Taylor Hall allowed the Senators to even it at 2 with with 3:54 left in the third on Nick Holden’s fourth goal of the season.

The Bruins still haven’t lost three straight all season, but this was by far their ugliest stretch. They dropped four of their last five before Saturday, getting outscored, 16-6, over that stretch. They were 0 for 9 on the power play over their previous four games.

Over their last 13 games, the Bruins are 5-6-2 and they’ve been outscored, 42-25. They haven’t scored more than three goals in a game since Jan. 20 when they beat the Capitals, 4-3.

The Bruins opened up this three-game road trip with a 2-0 win over the Senators but if the Senators were supposed to be the Bruins’ slump-buster, they didn’t get the memo.

Jake DeBrusk hadn’t scored a goal since Jan. 26 against the Avalanche. He was minus-4 with a 0-1–1 line over that eight-game stretch.

He snapped out of it with a chaotic score at the 2:37 mark that gave the Bruins their first goal of the night.

Advertisement

Jack Studnicka raced to dig the puck out of the corner and spotted DeBrusk cutting through the middle of the ice.

With two Senators surrounding him, Studnicka simply flung the puck to safety.

DeBrusk snagged it in mid-air and swatted it at the net. Before Forsberg knew what happened, the puck hopped past his right pad.

The Senators didn’t take long getting the goal back. Tim Stützle took an outlet pass from Adam Gaudette, pushed the puck up ice, gave it up to Erik Brannstrom

Artem Zub fired a wrist shot from the point that Jeremy Swayman was about to get a stick on. But Stutzle reappeared to clean it up. His 10th goal of the season evened the score at 1 at the 6:45 mark.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.