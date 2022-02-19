C.J. Kelly, Rich Kelly combine to lead UMass men’s basketball past La Salle

Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Colin Castleton added 19, and Florida men’s basketball (17-10, 7-7 SEC) rallied to beat No. 2 Auburn, 63-62, to extend its home dominance in the series to 14 straight wins in Gainesville. The Tigers (24-3, 12-2) lost their second straight on the road and dropped their first game in regulation. They previously lost to UConn and Arkansas in overtime. Auburn had a chance in the final seconds. Wendell Green Jr. got the ball with 7.1 seconds to play and was dribbling at the top of the key when he pass down low was knocked away. Jabari Smith scored 28 points to lead Auburn … Aaron Estrada had 21 points as Hofstra eked out a 76-73 win over Northeastern at Hempstead, N.Y. Zach Cooks made the go-ahead layup with eight seconds remaining and Estrada added two free throws for the final margin. Darlinstone Dubar had 13 points for the Pride (19-9, 11-4 Colonial Athletic), who won their sixth straight. Cooks added 12 points, as did Jalen Ray . Chris Doherty scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Huskies (7-19, 1-14). Jahmyl Telfort scored a season-high 22 points. Jason Strong had 17 … Nelly Cummings had 18 points as Colgate stretched its winning streak to nine games with a 72-53 rout of Boston University at Hamilton, N.Y. Jack Ferguson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders (17-11, 13-2 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt added 12 points and seven rebounds. Javante McCoy had 16 points for the Terriers (19-10, 10-6), whose four-game win streak ended. They scored 23 points in the second half, a season low. Sukhmail Mathon added 11 points and eight rebounds. Walter Whyte had 10 points … Gonzaga was the top overall seed in initial rankings by the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee, sitting ahead of Auburn, Arizona, and Kansas as the other teams holding No. 1 regional seeds. Reigning national champion Baylor was the No. 5 overall seed, followed by Kentucky, Purdue, and Duke as the regional No. 2 seeds. Selection Sunday is March 13.

C.J. Kelly came off the bench to score 18 points and Rich Kelly added 17 as the UMass men’s basketball team earned an 80-74 win over La Salle at the Mullins Center on Saturday. Michael Steadman added 12 points and seven rebounds and Greg Jones and Noah Fernandes scored 10 for the Minutemen (12-13, 5-8 Atlantic 10). Jack Clark had 18 points for the Explorers (7-17, 2-12), who have lost four in a row. Jhamir Brickus added 18 points and six rebounds. He committed seven turnovers against six assists. Clifton Moore had 16 points.

Frankel perfect for No. 4 Northeastern women’s hockey

In women’s hockey, No. 4 Northeastern (27-4-2, 21-3-2 Hockey East) closed the regular season with a 5-0 over UConn (22-8-4, 16-7-4) at Matthews Arena, with Katie Cipra, Tessa Ward, and Katy Knoll staking the Huskies to a 3-0 lead after the first period. Aerin Frankel made 32 saves for her NCAA-leading 10th shutout of the season … No. 7 Harvard finished its regular season with a 3-0 win at Union behind power-play goals from Kristin Della Rovere and Emma Buckles along with a strike from Dominique Petrie. Lindsay Reed stopped 16 shots for the shutout … Theresa Schafzahl scored twice as Vermont (21-10-3, 18-7-2 Hockey East) erupted for four goals in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 win at Boston College (19-13-1, 16-9-1). Kelly Browne and Gaby Roy scored in the first period for the Eagles. … In women’s basketball, Tiasia McMillan scored 16 points and Taylor Golembiewski and Sophia Diehl added 12 apiece to lead Colgate (6-20, 4-11 Patriot League) to a 64-61 victory at BU (15-11, 11-4). Sydney Johnson scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Terriers while Caitlin Weimar added 13.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Kane, Tottenham upset Manchester City

Harry Kane scored his second goal of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Tottenham in a 3-2 win at English Premier League-leading Manchester City. Dejan Kulusevski gave Tottenham a 1-0 lead four minutes into the match. İlkay Gündoğan and Riyad Mahrez scored for Manchester City, which had looked like it was cruising to a title defense. Now the 15-match unbeaten run is over. Liverpool is only 6 points behind with a game in hand and with a meeting between the front-runners still to come in April. Tottenham is within 4 points of the top four with two games in hand on Manchester United … Sadio Mane scored a brilliant overhead kick and Mohamed Salah added his 150th goal for the team as Liverpool came from behind at home to beat Norwich, 3-1, and keep the pressure on Manchester City in the English Premier League title race. Luis Diaz also scored for Liverpool, his first since joining the team from Porto. Norwich, which is in the relegation zone, threatened a big upset when Milot Rashica scored in the 48th minute.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Weddle to coach high school

According to reports, recently retired Super Bowl champion safety Eric Weddle has a new job: head football coach at Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego. Weddle originally retired after the 2019 season, following a 13-year career with the Chargers, Ravens, and Rams. He came out of retirement in January to help the Rams, who had been ravaged by injuries at safety ahead of the playoffs. Weddle played in all four of Los Angeles’s postseason games, tearing a pectoral muscle in the Super Bowl victory over the Bengals … Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after squirting water from the bench into the face of an opponent. The fine was announced a day after Benn squirted water at Blackhawks wing MacKenzie Entwistle as he skated past the Dallas bench late in the third period at Chicago. The Stars won 1-0 in a shootout.