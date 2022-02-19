Despite early deficit, all signs point to historic state championship for St. John’s Prep wrestling

“Honestly, I felt pretty comfortable,” Knox said. “I knew that the guys we had in the semis were going to get it done and bonus their way into the finals. So I wasn’t worried about it too much.”

Despite the deficit, the Eagles were not worried. Tyler Knox, who pinned his way through the bracket to take home the 126-pound title, knew the team had a strong group of wrestlers in both the championship and consolation brackets who would come up big for Prep.

FITCHBURG — St. John’s Prep went into the second day of the Division 1 state wrestling tournament Saturday in second place to Natick, unfamiliar territory for a team that has trounced each opponent in its path on the way to an undefeated season.

The Eagles erased their deficit quickly thanks to five semifinal wins and four state titles, finishing first with 198½ points. Natick finished second with 164½, and Central Catholic’s 144½ rounded out the top three. It was the first state championship in the individual format in program history.

Joining Knox atop the podium for the Eagles were Alex Schaeublin (113 pounds), Rawson Iwanicki (152), and Jack Blizard (220).

“[Blizard] pinned his way through the state tournament, which, if you said that to him at the beginning of the year, I don’t think he would have believed you,” Knox said.

Charlie Smith, competing at 285, finished third as a 14 seed, an impressive showing from the heavyweight wrestler.

Bonus points from pins early on helped the Eagles make up ground quickly. Coach Manny Costa was confident his squad would win the points necessary.

“A good thing about having guys like that, they know bonus points are big,” Costa said. “You don’t have to tell them anything. You just tell them to just go out there and do your job and stay focused and let it happen.

All but one Prep’s eight wrestlers qualified for All-States next week.

Thomas Brown of Chelmsford celebrates his 285-pound state championship win over Kyle King of Catholic Memorial. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 2: Return to glory for Milford

Cameron Phillips struck first in his 195-pound title bout for Milford, pinning Concord Carlisle’s Nate Hubbard-Nelson in the first period and taking home the title.

The third-seeded junior’s aggressive style is a familiar strategy for the Scarlet Hawks, who jumped out to an early lead and never looked back during the Division 2 championship, sealing the win with a 150-point total . It is Milford’s first state tournament win since 1996, when coach PJ Boccia was a senior star for the Scarlet Hawks.

Phillips knew he wanted to come out of the gates aggressive after watching his opponent’s previous matches, and that strategy paid off throughout the tournament as he pinned three of his four opponents in the first period and won the fourth match early in the second.

“[Hubbard-Nelson] was a little not-as-strong in his legs because of his height, so I meant to push the pace and be a little bit aggressive and try to throw him off balance so I could get something to take him down with at least,” Phillips said.

With Phillips and Hampton Kay-Kuter (220) anchoring the Milford squad, the Scarlet Knights now turn their attention to the All-State meet.

After arriving at the state meet with three sectional champs and five runners-up, Milford started strong and took an 18-point lead into the semifinals. Milford stayed focused, knowing the individual titles would come if the team remained committed to protecting the lead.

The Scarlet Hawks held steady, maintaining the lead throughout the second day except for a brief period when Monty Tech took over first place. Monty Tech (118½) finished in third place, and Minnechaug came in second with 129 points.

Oliver Ames senior captain DJ Lipski Jr. (160 pounds) took home the first state championship in program history.

Boccia praised the performances of his formidable freshman duo, Aidan Baum (106 pounds) and Michael Boulanger (113), who both placed, along with state champions Kaye-Kuter (220) and Phillips — four key members of a balanced team.

Boccia was named Division 2 Coach of the Year following the meet after taking his team to a dual meet championship, sectional championship, and now a state tournament championship in consecutive weeks.

“I asked them in the beginning of the year,” Boccia said. “I said, ‘Guys, just trust me. I’m going to get you ready. I’m going to get you prepared for the end of the season, and we did. This is our plan.”

Duxbury's Vincent Player got the victory over Ryan Addeche of Foxborough at 170 pounds. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 3: Melrose outlasts Tewksbury, Wakefield

Even without a single first-place finish, Melrose was victorious with a final score of 104.

One point separated the Red Raiders from Tewksbury (103), with Wakefield (102½) just .5 points behind in third.

“I’m feeling great. Really tight tournament, there was five outstanding teams and no clear winner,” Melrose coach Larry Tremblay said. “We won the states with no champion, which is sort of unheard of. We had five kids place and we placed high, we did a lot of pinning during the day so I’m very happy.”

In the 285-pound final, Wakefield senior Nathan Ickes went up 2-0 against Braden Marceau of Melrose in the final seconds of the first period. Marceau made it 2-1 in the second but another point for Ickes in the third gave him the 3-1 win and the championship.

But Marceau’s result was enough for Melrose to hold off Wakefield for the team title.

“I knew that I couldn’t get pinned in tech fall,” Marceau said. “I went out there, I’ve wrestled [Ickes] twice before so I kind of knew his play style more or less. I just couldn’t be sloppy, had to stay off my back, try to stay up as much as I could. That was a big part of it.”

Shea Fogarty (160) was third after a pin against Carver’s Robert Perry, and Alexander McLaughlin (132) placed fourth after Tewksbury’s Jack Donovan won, 6-0. Oto Albanese (145) had a fifth-place finish to Franklin County’s Josh Brunelle.

“This is amazing, I don’t think anyone expected this from our team,” Fogarty said. “Everyone really worked hard over these last few days and pulled up big. We knew that we had a shot at it so coach just made sure we knew what we had to do, we had to wrestle certain matches specific ways.”

Melrose adds the 2022 title to its success list, after winning in 2017 and 2020.

“It’s a very young team we have, so it’s going to look good the next couple of years for Melrose wrestling,” Thomas said. “They are going to keep the winning tradition going.”

Brayton Carbone of Shawsheen won a 4-2 decision against Yandel Morales of Andover for the Division 1 state title at 106 pounds. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at Game On

106 pounds — Brayton Carbone, Shawsheen def. Yandel Morales, Andover, Decision, 4-2.

113 pounds — Alex Schaeublin, St. John’s Prep def. Nathan Sayers, Xaverian, Decision, 3-0.

120 pounds — Brandon Winn, Brockton def. Dante Distefano, Waltham, Decision, 3-2.

126 pounds — Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep def. Shaun McLauglin, Natick, Fall, 0-0, 1:00.

132 pounds — Sidney Tildsley, Shawsheen def. Adam Schaueublin, St. John’s Prep, Decision, 6-4.

138 pounds — Jimmie Glynn, Central Catholic def. Vincent DeMaio, Methuen, Decision, 8-2.

145 pounds — Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill def. Drew McGourty, Braintree, Decision, 5-3.

152 pounds — Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep def. Jonathan Davila, Andover, Decision, 8-3.

160 pounds — Michael Bobola, Xaverian def. Rafael Knapp, Algonquin, Decision, 3-1.

170 pounds — Haden Bottiglieri, Brookline def. Jake Adelmann, Natick, Technical fall, 16-1, 3:27.

182 pounds — Timothy Goddard, Algonquin def. Brandon D’Agostino, Central Catholic, Fall, 5-0, 3:21.

195 pounds — Denis Cha, Arlington def. Chris Garcia, Lawrence, Decision, 8-1.

220 pounds — Jack Blizard, St. John’s Prep def. Mike Brown, Central Catholic, Fall, 4-0, 3:38.

285 pounds — Thomas Brown, Chelmsford def. Kyle King, Catholic Memorial, Decision, 7-2.

Team results — 1. St. John’s Prep, 198.5; 2. Natick, 164.5; 3. Central Catholic, 144.5; 4. Taunton, 84.5; 5. Shawsheen, 83; 6. Haverhill, 78; 7. Newton South, 70.5; 8. Chelmsford, 69.5; 9. Brockton, 67; 10. Springfield Central, 63; 10. Xaverian, 63.

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Game On

106 pounds — Musa Tamaradze, West Springfield def. Aidan Baum, Milford, Technical fall, 17-2, 3:23.

113 pounds — Isiac Paulino, Monty Tech def. Miles Darling, Essex Tech, Decision, 13-6.

120 pounds — Matthew Botello, Hingham def. Jacob Motyl, Minnechaug, Fall, 2-0, 0:32.

126 pounds — Jonah Paulino, Monty Tech def. Jayden D’Ambrosio, Reading, Major decision, 16-3.

132 pounds — Austin Monteiro, Minnechaug def. Xaedyn Natal, Monty Tech, Decision, 2-3.

138 pounds — Ty Stewart, Tyngsborough def. Ian Darling, Essex Tech, Major decision, 10-0.

145 pounds — Mark Botello, Hingham def. Trevor Kamuda, Pentucket, Fall, 2-0, 1:02.

152 pounds — Lucien Perla, Nashoba def. Chris Hogg, Bridgewater-Raynham, Fall, 2-0, 0:41.

160 pounds — Deric Lipski Jr., Oliver Ames def. Xavien Natal, Monty Tech, Decision, 10-5.

170 pounds — Mason Pellegri, Milton def. William Conniff, King Philip, Decision, 4-2.

182 pounds — Joshua Cordio, Nashoba def. Greg Berthiaume, North Attleborough, Fall, 7-1, 1:31.

195 pounds — Cameron Phillips, Milford def. Nathaniel Hubbard-Nelson, Concord-Carlisle, Fall, 0-0, 1:55.

220 pounds — Hampton Kaye-Kuter, Milford def. Justin Sokol, Hopkinton, Decision, 10-4.

285 pounds — Dominic Silva, Bridgewater-Raynham def. Keysun Wise, North Attleborough, Decision, 4-0.

Team results — 1. Milford, 150; 2. Minnechaug, 129; 3. Monty Tech, 118.5; 4. Essex Tech, 116.5; 5. Bridgewater-Raynham, 110; 6. Hingham, 99; 7. King Philip, 93.5; 8. Sharon, 86.5; 9. Nashoba, 81.5; 10. North Attleborough, 71.

MIAA Division 3 Championship

at Game On

106 pounds — Anthony Touchette, Holliston def. Kevin Ribeiro, Keefe Tech, Fall, 14-4, 5:01.

113 pounds — Liam Pritchard-Holland, Pembroke def. Noah Lake, North Middlesex, Decision, 3-0.

120 pounds — Jack Callahan, Tewksbury def. Sean Thomas, Melrose, Technical fall, 17-0, 4:29.

126 pounds — Ariel Escalante, Duggan Academy def. James Fraser, Foxborough, Decision, 7-3.

132 pounds — Daniel Beaton, Gloucester def. Anthony Innello, Duxbury, Decision, 9-6.

138 pounds — Anthony Mann, Hanover def. Gregor Guempel, Cohasset, Fall, 9-0, 4:17.

145 pounds — Matt Parmenter, Pembroke def. Nick Roberto, Wakefield, Decision, 4-2.

152 pounds — Joseph Tully, Carver def. Greg Deeley, Wayland, Decision, 4-0.

160 pounds — Maxwell Kornbluth, Foxborough def. Paul Barrett, Longmeadow, Decision, 9-3.

170 pounds — Vincent Player, Duxbury def. Ryan Addeche, Foxborough, Decision, 10-5.

182 pounds — Matt Gillis, Ashland def. Michael Toppan, Gloucester, Decision, 13-5.

195 pounds — Sean Norton, Scituate def. Michael Gilrein, Ludlow, Decision, 9-7.

220 pounds — Timmy Vadnais, Burlington def. Connor Coutinho, Sandwich, Decision, 8-1.

285 pounds — Nathan Ickes, Wakefield def. Braden Marceau, Melrose, Decision, 3-1.

Team results — 1. Melrose, 104; 2. Tewksbury, 103; 3. Wakefield, 102.5; 4. Ashland, 96.5; 5. Duxbury, 86; 6. Gloucester, 85; 7. Foxborough, 75.5; 8. Holliston, 72; 9. Pembroke, 66; 10. Norton, 62.5.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.