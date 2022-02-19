Jessie Diggins makes more history with silver in cross-country mass start

South Boston’s Jessie Diggins, who earlier in the Beijing Games won the first-ever women’s individual cross-country sprint medal for the United States, added a silver in the 30-kilometer mass start on Sunday — the first-ever by an American woman in an individual distance race.
Diggins, who splits time between South Boston and Stratton, Vt., when not on tour, was second at all four checkpoints in the grueling race of nearly 19 miles, ultimately finishing in 1 hour, 23 minutes, 17.5 seconds. That was 1:55.3 behind winner Therese Johaug of Norway, her third gold in Beijing. Ebba Andersson took third, adding another bronze to the one she won as part of Sweden’s 4x5km relay team.
Making history is nothing new for the 30-year-old, who teamed with Kikkan Randall to win America’s first-ever cross country gold in the team sprint four years ago. Diggins also became the first-ever American overall World Cup champion last year. Sunday’s event was her fifth of these Games, having finished fifth in the team sprint, sixth in both the 4x5k relay and 15-kilometer skiathlon, and eighth in the 10-kilometer classic.