Joaquin Niemann sets 54-hole record at PGA Genesis Invitational, extends lead to three shots

Niemann was 21 under par. Lanny Wadkins never got there in 1985 when he set the 72-hole scoring record, the oldest such record on the PGA Tour. Dustin Johnson didn’t get there where he won big in 2017.

He holed the putt from just over 20 feet for eagle, and at that moment Saturday in the Genesis Invitational, the 23-year-old from Chile was in a place no one had ever been on the fabled course off Sunset Boulevard.

The tee shot was close to perfect, staying on the 10th green at Riviera and just left of the flag for the longest time until it trickled off the back. Joaquin Niemann was in no mood to complain.

Now it’s a matter of Niemann getting the prize that matters. He will try to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the tournament since Charlie Sifford in 1969.

Niemann didn’t hit another fairway the rest of the third round, dropped two shots, and still managed a 3-under-par 68 that gave him a three-shot lead over Cameron Young in Los Angeles.

Niemann was at 19-under 194, breaking by two shots the record last matched by Justin Thomas in 2019.

“I’m having the best time of my life right now,” Niemann said. “I just try to keep it calm, but yeah, I’m enjoying it a lot and I just can’t wait to have a good day tomorrow.”

That wouldn’t bode well for those chasing him.

Young showed plenty of moxie for a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie in only his 12th start on the PGA Tour. Even with Niemann playing so well, Young stayed with him for the longest time. Trailing by two, he caught a plugged lie in the bunker in front of the par-3 16th, took two shots to get out, and made double bogey. A birdie on the par-5 17th gave him a 69.

He was looking at leaderboards and wasn’t all that comfortable with what he saw, even with Young’s name in the second spot.

“It’s hard not to notice when you look at him running away from everybody,” Young said. “He was 5 under through 10 when he made 2. At 21 under with an eight- or whatever-shot lead over third? Honestly, I was playing OK ... and he was running away from me.”

Joining them in the final group will be 24-year-old Viktor Hovland, who had eight birdies in his round of 65. That only got the Norwegian within six shots of Niemann.

“It’s a little frustrating because 7 under through 11 holes and I had hardly gained any momentum, or I was peeking a little closer but I was still pretty far behind,” Hovland said. “If they just keep playing the way they do, there’s not much I can do. Should have played better the first day. All I can do is just keep playing like I am and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Niemann was poised to win for the second time on the PGA Tour and needed only one more round in the 60s to break the tournament scoring record of 20-under 264 that Wadkins set in 1985.

Thomas had said there was a long way to go when he started five shots behind with 36 holes ahead of them. He started with a birdie and then made 10 straight pars before a pair of bogeys that sent him and other past major champions going in the wrong direction.

Thomas birdied his last two holes for a 70. He was seven behind. Adam Scott opened with two birdies until he lost momentum and shot 73 to fall 10 shots behind. Ditto for Jordan Spieth, who had only one birdie in his round of 73 to fade from contention.

The final group Sunday will feature three players from three continents who were born after tournament host Tiger Woods won his first Masters in 1997.

Niemann had a chance to build a big league until his driver betrayed him down the stretch. He twice couldn’t get within 60 yards of the green after bad drives to the right and took bogey. He finished with a beautiful fade around the edges of the eucalyptus trees to the back of the green and a chip with perfect pace to save par on the 18th.

For a tournament stacked with 10 of the top 10 players in the world, the one leading the charge is Niemann, who is just outside the top 30 and whose only win was at The Greenbrier in the fall of 2019.

This is only the third time he has had at least a share of the 54-hole lead. He converted one of them into his Greenbrier win, and the other time he lost in a playoff last summer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Champions — Bernhard Langer maintained a two-stroke lead in pursuit of a fourth Chubb Classic victory.

A day after shooting his age, the 64-year-old German star had a 4-under 68 to get to 12-under 132 on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course at Naples, Fla.

“It was a little more up and down,” Langer said. “Yesterday, I had a very clean card, no bogeys. Today, I had seven birdies, but also three bogeys. I felt it was a little tougher today. Different wind direction, and stronger wind as well.”

Scott Parel (64), Retief Goosen (67), and Tim Petrovic (68) were tied for second in the PGA Tour Champions’ first full-field tournament of the year.

Langer won the event — in its 35th season, the longest-running PGA Tour Champions tournament in the same city — in 2011 at The Quarry and 2013 and 2016 at TwinEagles. The two-time Masters champion has 42 victories on the 50-and-over tour and has won six Charles Schwab Cup season points titles. He became the oldest winner in tour history in October at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.

“Going to have to play another solid round tomorrow or even better to lift the trophy,” Langer said. “Keep the ball in play, keep it out of trouble, and hopefully make a few putts. That always helps.”

Langer birdied the par-5 15th and par-4 16th, bogeyed the par-4 17th and closed with an 8-foot birdie putt on 18.

“It’s nice to have a two-shot lead, not a one-shot lead,” Langer said. “It’s nice to make a putt and finish the day well and give the people something to cheer about, too.”

Goosen birdied 15 and 18. The two-time US Open champion won the 2019 Senior Players Championship for his lone Champions victory. Parel birdied Nos. 15, 16 and 18.

Steven Alker eagled the 18th for 65 to join Jerry Kelly (68) at 8 under. Brian Gay and Y.E. Yang were 7 under, each shooting 70-67 in their senior debuts. Ernie Els (68) and Scott Dunlap (69) also were 7 under.