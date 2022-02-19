Malden Catholic boys’ basketball makes a definitive statement, stopping unbeaten Beverly

“Our big games we knew we’ve been struggling with so far this year so we really wanted to come and prove to the state we’re still there,” said senior guard Tony Felder Jr.

The Lancers had this matchup circled on their calendars since the schedule was released, and MC came out firing and never relented, cruising to a 79-54 win and handing the Panthers their first loss of the season in the opening round of the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s High in Lynn.

The Malden Catholic boys’ basketball team was motivated to make a statement in Saturday’s showdown with undefeated Beverly, especially after losing its two biggest games of the season so far against top-ranked BC High.

Felder paced the sixth-ranked Lancers (15-2) with 26 points and 5 assists, and 6-foot-8-inch junior forward KC Ugwuakazi controlled the interior with 19 points and 21 rebounds.

MC started the game with three consecutive made triples, led 29-12 after one quarter, and did not let Beverly come within single digits after the second quarter.

“It was a total effort and Tony is as good as anyone in the state and he dominated from the beginning,” MC coach John Walsh said. “We knew both teams were physical and we had to find out who was more physical. It was us today.”

Gabe Copeland led fourth-ranked Beverly (19-1) with 14 points and star sophomore forward Ryder Frost finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Beverly scored 24 points below its season average as the size and length of Ugwuakazi and 6-6 junior forward Jahmari Hamilton-Brown altered shots and disrupted driving lanes.

“I always tell those two to be dominant,” Felder said. “I tell them to please buy in and dominate and tonight they did. It showed on the scoreboard.”

The Lancers led 43-25 at halftime and any hope of a Beverly comeback was halted in the third. Felder opened the frame with a triple, followed with an acrobatic driving layup, and then threw an alley-oop off the backboard to a surging Hamilton-Brown.

Ugwuakazi converted a pair of putback dunks and Beverly never got within 20 points again.

MC, the No. 1 team in the Division 2 power rankings, advances to play Springfield Central on Monday (3:30 p.m.).

“You can’t get any better competition with four great teams,” Walsh said. “We’re just happy to be here.”

Catholic Memorial 84, Scituate 76 — Ryan Higgins scored 17 points, leading the way for the Knights (6-12) en route to a nonleague win.

Madison Park 83, South Boston 71 — Senior Jamre Williams (27 points, 12 rebounds) led the scoring, and junior Amarion Johnson (14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals) played shutdown defense to help the Cardinals (8-9) win their fifth straight in a Boston City League showdown.

Monomoy 55, Bourne 48 — Seniors Dan Gould (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Mike Rocco (14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists) sparked the host Sharks (6-12) on an 18-1 run to end the game and grab the nonleague victory in the Monomoy Tournament.

Natick 43, St. Paul 39 — Colby LeBlanc scored 17 points, powering the Redhawks (11-8) to a nonleague win in the Worcester Tournament.

Nauset 64, Plymouth South 57 — John McCarthy earned his 100th career victory in a nonleague win for the Warriors (14-3).

Saint Joseph Prep 75, Salem Academy 53 — Darius Peterson (23 points) drained seven 3-pointers and Kendrick Diaz chipped in 18 points as the host Phoenix (16-1) picked up the nonleague win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 55, South Shore Christian 26 — Matt Chiasson recorded a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) en route to a win for the Vikings (8-9) in nonleague action. Billy Lally and Jared Madden each contributed 8 points.

Springfield Central 70, Lynn English 66 — The Bulldogs (13-5) nearly pulled off a riveting second-half comeback in the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s behind a tremendous performance from junior Tyrese Melo Garcia, who scored 37 of his game-high 43 points in the final 16 minutes. Deavin Reynolds led Central with 19.

St. Mary’s 100, Lowell Catholic 72 — Ali Barry finished with a career-high 40 points as the third-ranked Spartans (21-1) soared into the championship game of the Spartan Classic with the nonleague win. St. Mary’s will play Lincoln-Sudbury in Monday’s final.

