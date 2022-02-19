No medal: Mikaela Shiffrin, US finish fourth in Alpine team parallel finale

The United States finished fourth in the mixed team parallel alpine event held Sunday at the Beijing Games, Mikaela Shiffrin’s long two weeks at the Olympics ending without a medal from six events.

In the Alpine program finale, rescheduled some 24 hours due to a weather delay, Norway beat the Americans — who were seeded sixth among the 15 nations competing — for the bronze. The team parallel consists of four match races over a 21-gate slalom course; the teams split their four, but Norway repeated its bronze from the event’s 2018 Olympic debut with a better combined time.

“My teammates are what carried me through this Olympics,” Shiffrin said on NBC after Austria, which took silver in PyeongChang, beat Germany for the gold. “Today I have to emphasize, and I don’t think you can emphasize it enough, how unbelievable it is for us to be here and be in the hunt for a medal. I get that people will say we came up short, but the thing is that to have this depth on our team coming from the US, competing in a European-dominated sport, coming here and having all of us, with these guys skiing so strongly ... that’s the biggest win you could ever give us.”