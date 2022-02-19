No medal: Mikaela Shiffrin, US finish fourth in Alpine team parallel finale

The United States finished fourth in the mixed team parallel alpine event held Sunday at the Beijing Games, Mikaela Shiffrin’s long two weeks at the Olympics ending without a medal from six events.
In the Alpine program finale, rescheduled some 24 hours due to a weather delay, Norway beat the Americans — who were seeded sixth among the 15 nations competing — for the bronze. The team parallel consists of four match races over a 21-gate slalom course; the teams split their four, but Norway repeated its bronze from the event’s 2018 Olympic debut with a better combined time.
“My teammates are what carried me through this Olympics,” Shiffrin said on NBC after Austria, which took silver in PyeongChang, beat Germany for the gold. “Today I have to emphasize, and I don’t think you can emphasize it enough, how unbelievable it is for us to be here and be in the hunt for a medal. I get that people will say we came up short, but the thing is that to have this depth on our team coming from the US, competing in a European-dominated sport, coming here and having all of us, with these guys skiing so strongly ... that’s the biggest win you could ever give us.”
Shiffrin, who earlier in the Games declared she “felt like a joke” following multiple underwhelming performances, was effusive praising her teammates Paula Moltzan, Tommy Ford, and River Radamus.
“It’s just been incredible to compete today with you guys,” she said. “After a long Olympics, [these are] my absolute favorite memories and I just want to thank you for that.”
The US beat Slovakia and Italy, 3-1, in the first two rounds before losing, 3-1, to Germany in the semifinals. Shiffrin lost each of her final three races, including to Norway’s Thea Louise Stjernesund, though drew the slower of the two courses each time. Skiers were drawn on either a red course or a blue course, and the only one of the final 16 racers to lose on the blue course was Moltzan, who was ahead until she fell near the finish line.
Shiffrin, who grew up skiing in New Hampshire and attended Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont, leaves the Games with a ninth place in the Super-G and an 18th in the downhill. She failed to finish the slalom, giant slalom, and combined.