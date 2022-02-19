Newton North teams make plenty of noise on track with Division 1 championship sweep

The chanting grew even louder for the girls’ 4x400, as their second-place finish (4:06.60) behind Wachusett (4:04.71) clinched Newton North (55 points) the championship ahead of Wachusett (52) and Lexington (45).

Chants of “Let’s Go Tigers,” rang from the Newton North section as the boys’ 3:28.10 win in the 4x400 secured the state title for the Tigers (84 points) ahead of Acton-Boxborough (74) and St. John’s Prep (47).

Cheers filled the Reggie Lewis Center during the 4x400 meter relay, the final event of the MIAA Division 1 Indoor Track State Championships, but one corner of the track was louder than the others.

“It’s kind of like you’re in the Olympics,” said Charlotte Kouroriez, the girls’ 4x400 third leg. “I know we’re just in high school, but when you’re rounding the curve, and everyone’s screaming your name, it’s honestly amazing.”

Kouroriez secured the girls’ title with Olivia Doherty, Grace Doherty and Lorna Arcese rounding out the relay team.

“It didn’t go the way we drew it up today. We had some outstanding performances from unexpected areas,” Newton North girls’ coach Joe Tranchita said. “We had six varsity kids out with COVID just three weeks ago. To be able to get them back in swing and contributing was really huge.”

On the boys’ side, Quincy Scott, Tyler Tubman, Jack Tsai and Matthew Paquette made up the winning 4x400, with Tubman also winning the 1000m (2:33.82) and finishing second in the mile (4:22.89).

“We knew ([finishing] top three would be very close, but I’m even surprised. We did so well, I’m very proud of all of them,” Tubman said.

The Newton North track teams pose with their championship banners following their Division 1 state championship victories at the Reggie Lewis Center. Joseph Pohoryles

The sweep would not have happened without the contributions from the Newton North throwers. Max Klein, Tommy Lin and Alex Acuna finished first, second and third, respectively, in the boys’ shot put. Klein won with a meet-record 64-10¼ heave, shattering the 61-3¾ mark of Leominster’s Ray Auger from 1972.

The trio of Klein, Lin (52-1¼) and Acuna (50-3) have been throwing together since seventh grade. They liked their chances to score highly, but never expected to finish 1-2-3.

“There were a few bumps along the way, but it really means a lot to have it all come together at this day, and have us all [set personal records],” Klein said.

Somehow, the girls’ throwers one-upped the boys, as Skye Petrie-Cameron, Julia Tulimieri, Lily Siegelman and Marion Carter finished first through fourth, respectively, contributing 29 points to the team’s overall score.

For Newton North boys’ coach Shawn Wallace, he could only describe seeing both teams take home the championship in one way.

“It’s something special, there’s no doubt about that,” Wallace said.

The Tigers have the chance to add more hardware next Saturday at the All-State Championships.

Revere’s Liv Yuong competed in the high jump. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

BOYS

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Jason Wonodi, Brockton, 0:06.45; 2. Samuel Pan, Acton-Boxborough, 0:06.49; 3. Everton Muir, Newton North, 0:06.6.

55m hurdles — 1. Jordany Volquez-Grullon, Lawrence, 0:07.58; 2. Jason Bois, St. John’s Prep, 0:07.88; 3. Ricardo Goncalves, Revere, 0:07.88.

300m — 1. Justin Levy, Newton South, 0:35.46; 2. Tyee Ambrosh, St. John’s Prep, 0:36.46; 3. Joshua Lee, Lexington, 0:36.58.

600m — 1. Justin Levy, Newton South, 1:23.7; 2. Hatim Boukhtam, Quincy, 1:23.87; 3. Tom Skerry, Xaverian, 1:24.35.

1000m — 1. Tyler Tubman, Newton North, 2:33.82; 2. Colin Kirn, Andover, 2:33.88; 3. Evan Eberle, Lexington, 2:34.

Mile — 1. David Manfredi, Weymouth, 4:19.58; 2. Tyler Tubman, Newton North, 4:22.89; 3. Will Liu, Acton-Boxborough, 4:23.

2-mile — 1. Sam Burgess, Framingham, 9:26.97; 2. Charlie Tuttle, St. John’s Prep, 9:29.91; 3. Jack Courtney, Lowell, 9:42.57.

High jump — 1. John Lung, Acton-Boxborough, 6 feet 6 inches; 2. Callum Brown, St. John’s Prep, 5-10; 3. Ephraim Mugwanya, Haverhill, 5-10.

Long jump — 1. Brandon Riley, Weymouth, 21 feet 9 inches; 2. John Lung, Acton-Boxborough, 21-5.75; 3. Benjamin Evee, BC High, 21-1.5.

Shot put — 1. Max Klein, Newton North, 64 feet 10.25 inches; 2. Tommy Lin, Newton North, 52-1.25; 3. Alex Acuna, Newton North, 50-3.

4 x 200 — 1. Acton-Boxborough, 1:31.14; 2. Newton North, 1:31.96; 3. Brockton, 1:32.39.

4 x 400 — 1. Newton North, 3:28.1; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 3:32.31; 3. Central Catholic, 3:32.75.

4 x 800 — 1. Brookline, 8:12.18; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 8:12.65; 3. Lowell, 8:15.88.

Team results — 1. Newton North, 84; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 74; 3. St. John’s Prep, 47; 4. Lexington, 36; 5. Newton South, 32; 6. Lowell, 27; 6. Brockton, 27; 8. Weymouth, 24; 9. Brookline, 20; 10. Andover, 16.

David Manfredi of Weymouth showed his excitement after winning the mile in 4:19.58. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

GIRLS

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 0:07.32; 2. Melissa White, Acton-Boxborough, 0:07.47; 3. Nyah Santana, Wachusett, 0:07.47.

55m hurdles — 1. Jodi Parrott, Andover, 0:08.33; 2. Megan Frazee, Westford, 0:08.42; 3. Janessa Duren, Central Catholic, 0:08.79.

300m — 1. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 0:40.23; 2. Nyah Santana, Wachusett, 0:41.07; 3. Abby Desmarais, Framingham, 0:41.29.

600m — 1. Lily Bulczynski, Newton South, 1:37.6; 2. Nia Mainer-Smith, Taunton, 1:37.88; 3. Caelen O’Leary, Taunton, 1:39.11.

1000m — 1. Amelia Everett, Newton South, 2:52.85; 2. Camille Jordan, Brookline, 3:00.93; 3. Ava Criniti, Lexington, 3:02.89.

Mile — 1. Ava Criniti, Lexington, 5:05.63; 2. Miana Caraballo, Methuen, 5:10.79; 3. Lucia Werner, Brookline, 5:11.62.

2-mile — 1. Molly Kiley, Andover, 11:09.61; 2. Aoife Shovlin, Cambridge, 11:30.45; 3. Clara Fu, Lexington, 11:40.82.

High jump — 1. Mari McBride, Lexington, 5 feet 4 inches; 2. Amelie Jamanka, Cambridge, 5-2; 3. Macy Daigle, Central Catholic, 5-0.

Long jump — 1. Megan Frazee, Westford, 18 feet 11.5 inches; 2. Jodi Parrott, Andover, 17-11.75; 3. Bridget Lee, Braintree, 17-3.5.

Shot put — 1. Skye Petrie-Cameron, Newton North, 39 feet 6.75 inches; 2. Julia Tulimieri, Newton North, 38-7.75; 3. Lily Siegelman, Newton North, 35-11.

4 x 200 — 1. Framingham, 1:46.21; 2. Wachusett, 1:46.44; 3. Acton-Boxborough, 1:47.63.

4 x 400 — 1. Wachusett, 4:04.71; 2. Newton North, 4:06.6; 3. Franklin, 4:09.07.

4 x 800 — 1. Brookline, 9:41.74; 2. Weymouth, 9:48.41; 3. Newton North, 9:50.52.

Team results — 1. Newton North, 55; 2. Wachusett, 52; 3. Lexington, 45; 4. Apponequet, 39; 4. Cambridge, 39; 6. Brookline, 38.5; 7. Acton-Boxborough, 32; 8. Newton South, 27; 9. Central Catholic, 26; 10. Franklin, 21; 10. Westford, 21.

A pair of runners had to catch their breath after competing in the 4x800 relay. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





Joseph Pohoryles can be reached at joseph.pohoryles@globe.com.