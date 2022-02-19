Panel denies US figure skaters’ appeal to get Olympic team silver medals

It did not elaborate on its decision, and said it would release details in upcoming days. The panel, with arbitrators from Denmark, France and China, met for 2½ hours Saturday evening.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said early Sunday in Beijing that it dismissed the appeal by the nine skaters, who finished second in the team event marred by a doping positive from 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva .

Arbitrators rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics.

Losing the case means the US skaters will receive their medals months, maybe even years, from now, after Valieva’s case winds its way through hearings and appeals. She led the Russians to a convincing victory in the team event. If that result is overturned, the US would get gold medals.

The skaters had argued, without success, that they should at least receive the silvers before Sunday night’s closing ceremony. In a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach that was obtained by The Associated Press, the skaters’ attorney argued that the IOC’s “own rules mandate that a victory ceremony ‘to present medals to the athletes shall follow the conclusion of each sports event.’ ”

A few hours before the decision, the US team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier finished sixth in the pairs. They are among the skaters who would receive the medals from the team event. After they skated Saturday, Frazier said “they should have a ceremony for the clean athletes that delivered. They deserve that.”

In a meeting with the skaters earlier this week, Bach offered Olympic torches as keepsakes while the doping case plays out.

Elana Meyers Taylor earns record fifth medal

Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history Saturday by winning bronze in the two-woman bobsled. Her fifth medal is one more than American speedskater Shani Davis won in his career.

Meyers Taylor’s bronze joined her three previous medals in the event — silvers in Pyeongchang in 2018 and Sochi in 2014, and a bronze from Vancouver in 2010 — and the silver medal she won in the inaugural monobob competition last week.

“That is overwhelming,” Meyers Taylor said. “It’s so crazy to hear that stat and to know that I’m part of a legacy that’s bigger than me.”

Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi of Germany took the gold in the two-woman event, with countrywomen Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt right behind. The country won eight of the nine golds awarded in luge, skeleton, and bobsled, and 14 of the 27 sliding medals overall.

Meyers Taylor, 37, is the latest in the line of Black women who have created a legacy of US success stretching back two decades. Seven of the eight members of the current US women’s World Cup bobsled team are Black, as are four of the five women who competed at the Beijing Games. That includes her brakewoman, Sylvia Hoffman, a former college basketball player who once trained to be an Olympic weight lifter.

Kaillie Humphries, a former Canadian medalist who won gold in the monobob for the US, finished seventh with new brakewoman, Kaysha Love.

China caps victorious games as they intended: Pairs gold

Four years after they finished a heartbreaking second, China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong finally won the gold medal in figure skating’s pairs event Saturday. Their victory, probably the last medal for the host nation, capped two scandal-tinged and tear-stained weeks for their sport with a nearly flawless performance, and added an exclamation point to China’s best-ever medal haul from a Winter Games.

Their gold, just like their silver four years ago, came by the finest of margins: 0.63 of a point. When their score was posted, confirming victory over Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of the Russian Olympic Committee, 239.88 to 239.25, Sui and Han immediately began crying tears of joy. Within seconds, they disappeared into a celebratory scrum of coaches and team officials, including one holding a large Chinese flag.

“I’m so happy,” Sui said, “that I feel that my dream has come true.”

Another Russian pair, the reigning world champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, finished third, less than 2 points behind.

The victory by Sui and Han was exactly what China had hoped for when the usually lower profile pairs event was positioned as the final figure skating event at the Beijing Games. Before the Games, China’s sports director set a goal to surpass China’s previous high for gold medals (5) at the Winter Games. Sui and Han’s gold was China’s ninth.

Podium just 0.002 seconds away

In the split-second before Joey Mantia crossed the finish line in the men’s speedskating mass start final Saturday, he peeked down at the ice and could see his right blade was a hair in front of Korea’s Seung-hoon Lee. The two men were jostling for a bronze medal after an exhausting race that had lasted almost eight minutes and spanned nearly four miles, but now they were inches apart, and Mantia could feel a hand on his arm.

He looked down again. Lee’s blade was now just ahead of his as they both extended at the finish line, and Mantia skated to the nearest replay screen he could find. It confirmed his worst fear: Lee had won the bronze medal by 0.002 seconds, ending Mantia’s bid to become the only US male speedskater to win an individual medal at these Olympics.

That hope had hinged on this chaotic event, which was introduced at the Olympics in 2018 in PyeongChang and featured an aggressive ending, with Belgium’s Bart Swings and Korea’s Jae-won Chung taking gold and silver. But the controversy surrounding Mantia’s finish hovered. The 36-year-old American rewatched the replay several times and his coaches protested that he had been pulled back at the finish line, but because this is a new event with little precedent for rules, he said he didn’t expect any change of the result.

The official times were posted: Lee finished in 7:47.204, with Mantia at 7:47.206. About 20 minutes after the skaters had crossed the finish line, officials brought out the podium.

“I’m pretty biased on the situation, obviously,” Mantia said. “I want that medal, and I feel like I was maybe cheated a little bit. I don’t think he did it on purpose. It’s racing. It still happened.”

Lee, the last skater to arrive for his news conference, said that he was tired as he came up on the final stretch of the race, in which Mantia caught him and muscled his way between Lee and Chung. Lee was asked if he made contact with Mantia, a three-time world champion in mass start.

“At the finish line, I was kind of flustered, so I can’t remember,” he said through an interpreter. “But I thought he had caught up with me.”

Mantia experienced back issues while in Beijing. He finished sixth in the 1,500 meters, and after helping the US win a bronze in the team pursuit, he withdrew from 1,000-meter competition Friday because he wanted to have as much gas in the tank for Saturday.

“I felt like I put myself in the perfect position to medal and I skated the best race I could,” Mantia said. “It’s a mass start. You never know.”

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands adding to her gold medals in the 3,000 and 5,000 meters, outsprinting Canada’s Ivanie Blondin to win the women’s mass start by 0.06 seconds. Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida took bronze.

Slovakia earns first-ever men’s hockey medal

Slovakia, coached by former NHLer and Bruins assistant Craig Ramsay, won its first Olympic hockey medal, defeating Sweden, 4-0, to win the men’s bronze. Juraj Slafovsky, at 17 the youngest player in the tournament, scored twice and leads all scorers with seven goals . . . Members of the US men’s hockey team were involved in a noisy late-night party at the Olympic athletes village that prompted a conversation between the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA Hockey. No property damage was involved, and no one was kicked out. It was not at all like the 1998 Nagano Olympics when US hockey players — many of them NHL stars — caused $3,000 in damage by trashing apartments and throwing chairs and a fire extinguisher through windows. The US team, eliminated in the quarterfinals Wednesday by Slovakia, is made up of 15 college players and almost a dozen others now in European professional and North American minor leagues . . . Nico Porteous of New Zealand overcame the swirling wind to win the Olympic ski halfpipe final on a day when many skiers couldn’t land their best tricks due to the strong gusts. Porteous scored a 93 in his opening run on a bitterly cold and breezy morning in the last event at the Genting Snow Park. Two-time Olympic champion David Wise took home the silver with his first-run score of 90.75, and Alex Ferreira of the United States won bronze . . . Four years after losing in the PyeongChang men’s curling final to American upstart John Shuster, Niklas Edin led Sweden to the gold medal, beating Britain, 5-4, in the first extra-end men’s final in Olympic history. Canada beat the Americans to claim the bronze Friday . . . On the women’s side, Sweden defeated Switzerland, 9-7, to win bronze and claim a medal for a fifth straight Games. Japan and Great Britain played for gold early Sunday . . . The ROC’s Alexander Bolshunov sprinted to his third gold medal, winning a 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski race that was rescheduled and shortened because of strong wind and frigid temperatures. The Russian was part of a five-man breakaway in the final kilometer. He pushed ahead on the final climb into the stadium, taking the title in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 32.7 seconds. Teammate Ivan Yakimushkin crossed 5.5 seconds behind for silver, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway took bronze, 7 seconds behind.