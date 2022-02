Juraj Slafovsky scored two goals for Slovakia. Slafkovsky at 17 is the youngest player in the tournament and leads all scorers with seven goals.

Slovakia defeated Sweden 4-0 to win the bronze medal in men’s hockey at the Beijing Winter Games.

Slovakia has won its first Olympic hockey medal in the nation’s history.

Slovakia is coached by Canada-born Craig Ramsay. Ramsay played 14 NHL seasons and was an assistant in the league for two decades.

Finland plays the Russians for gold on Sunday.