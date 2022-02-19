A sport-by-sport assessment of the US at the Beijing Winter Olympics

As expected, the snowboarders and freestyle skiers accounted for half of the total haul, collecting a dozen medals, five of them gold, and the figure skaters and bobsledders chipped in three apiece. Most of the production came from the women, who had a hand in 16 medals, four of them in mixed events.

Still, the Yanks will exceed their PyeongChang total despite cashing fewer chances than they’d hoped for in Alpine skiing and long-track speedskating, and getting nothing from curling, luge, and short-track, which produced three last time.

The day when the Americans finish first or second in the medal standings at the Winter Olympics, as they did in the first four quadrennia of the millennium, are past. With one day remaining in the Beijing Games the US is tied for fourth with the Germans at 24 in the overall table and is likely to end up fifth.

But until the US can mine medals from the Nordic sports, which is where the Norwegians and Russians clean up, a top-five finish is a realistic target. A sport-by-sport assessment with gold and total medals in parentheses:

ALPINE SKIING (0/1): Three medals of some shade seemed realistic for Mikaela Shiffrin, who won four at last year’s world championships. Nobody, including her, imagined three DNFs, a ninth, and an 18th. ”I don’t really understand it,” said Shiffrin, who has one final chance in Sunday’s mixed team parallel slalom. “And I’m not sure when I’m going to have much of an explanation.” Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s silver in the men’s Super G, though, was a shiny surprise.

BIATHLON (0/0): The ski-and-shooters had hoped for a few top 10s from their experienced group. They got two seventh places from 29-year-old newbie Deedra Irwin (best US finish ever for either gender) and the mixed relay. The men didn’t place any individuals in the top 25. Reconstruction zone ahead.

BOBSLED (1/3): The women delivered as expected as Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor went 1-2 in the new monobob event and Meyers Taylor picked up bronze in the two-woman for her record fifth career medal. The men, who didn’t figure to be anywhere near the podium, didn’t crack the top 10 in two-man and are out of contention in four-man going into Sunday’s final two runs.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING (0/1): Jessie Diggins didn’t collect another gold this time, but her sprint bronze was the first individual medal by an American woman. And Scott Patterson’s eighth in the truncated 50-kilometer race was the best finish in any event by a US male since 1976.

CURLING (0/0): Since the men won gold in PyeongChang and the women bronze at last year’s world championships, the Americans had hopes for two podium finishes. They didn’t get one, but they came reasonably close as John Shuster’s rink placed fourth and Tabitha Peterson’s sixth. At least attention must be paid to the US on both sides, which is progress.

FIGURE SKATING (1/3): The Americans got what they came for — a gold from three-time world men’s champion Nathan Chen, a team silver (which may yet become gold if the Russians are disqualified), and a bronze from dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. But the women, who placed seventh (Alysa Liu), 10th (Mariah Bell), and 16th (Karen Chen), seemed happy just to be there. The bar needs to be decidedly higher next time.

FREESTYLE SKIING (2/8): The leapers and levitators hit the jackpot, producing twice as many medals as they did four years ago. Of the 13 events, the US made the podium in six. Besides the victory in mixed team aerials, Alex Hall and Nick Goepper went 1-2 in men’s slopestyle and David Wise and Alex Ferreira 2-3 in halfpipe. Silvers came from Jaelin Kauf in women’s moguls and Colby Stevenson in men’s big air, and a bronze from Megan Nick in women’s aerials.

ICE HOCKEY (0/1): Duplicating their 2018 gold was a tall order for the American women, who didn’t have the scoring punch to outgun Canada’s world titlists, who beat them twice. No shame in a silver, though. The men’s squad, stocked with collegians, beat the Canadians and Germans and were a shootout shy of the medal round. But they performed commendably given what was asked of them on short notice.

LONG-TRACK SPEEDSKATING (1/3): Erin Jackson’s triumph in the women’s 500 meters was heartwarming, but the Yanks had hoped for as many as four golds based on their World Cup results. Still, bronzes by Brittany Bowe (her first medal at her third Games) and the men’s team pursuit spurred the best overall showing since 2010 even with near-misses in the mass start by Joey Mantia (in a photo finish) and Mia Kilburg.

LUGE (0/0): Not that medals were likely, but having no sliders place among the top six was a distinct letdown. The relay, which made a couple of World Cup podiums this season, finished seventh. And Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney, who figured to contend in the women’s competition, finished 23rd and 26th.

NORDIC COMBINED (0/0): Medals may be a distant memory, but the Americans made marked progress this time. Ben Loomis and Jared Shumate each delivered a couple of top-20 finishes and the team placed a creditable sixth. Optimism for 2026 is not misplaced.

SHORT-TRACK SPEEDSKATING (0/0): Kristen Santos, their one hope for a medal, fell in the 1,000-meter final when she appeared assured of the podium. So, the Americans were shut out for the first time since 1998. The program requires quality depth on both the men’s and women’s sides to do any better in Milano Cortina.

SKELETON (0/0): Katie Uhlaender finished a creditable sixth in her fifth Games, but it’s telling that the Americans had only three entrants in a sport where they used to be at least competitive. What’s needed is a grassroots program to identify young daredevils who like going headfirst at high speed.

SKI JUMPING (0/0): No American flyer has made the podium since 1924, so expectations were duly modest, and were not exceeded. The men’s team finished 10th, but no individuals broke into the top 35.

SNOWBOARDING (3/4): Lindsey Jacobellis was an oldie but until now didn’t become a goldie. Her two victories at 36 in her fifth Games in the women’s snowboard cross and with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner in the mixed team event were a delightful gift. Chloe Kim’s repeat halfpipe title and Julia Marino’s slopestyle silver carried the load for the Americans, who were blanked on the men’s side for the first time.

