Talented Oilers get a bump with move to Jay Woodcroft behind the bench

So no one knows better than Oilers fans the sting of the old NHL joke about everyone making the playoffs. They are 8-13 in only 21 games of postseason play since 2006 and haven’t held a Cup parade since shooing away the Bruins, 4-1, in the 1990 Final, back when a 29-year-old Wayne Gretzky already was two years on Bruce McNall’s Kings payroll.

The Oilers haven’t been a legit playoff factor — never mind bona fide Cup contenders — since losing to the Hurricanes in the 2006 Final, after which they didn’t land their next postseason seed until the spring of 2017.

Advertisement

That Oilers celebration, by the way, was during the BDB (before duck boats) era, back when the world coped with convertibles and flatbeds.

The Oilers may miss again this time, but at least their freefall in the West was broken by the recent promotion of Jay Woodcroft to bench boss.

With Woodcroft hired to replace Dave Tippett prior to last weekend, the Oilers rattled off four straight wins and by midweek nosed ahead of the Kings and Ducks for the No. 3 seed in the Pacific. A very long way to go, but at least the team with brilliant stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl looks to have a shot at playing beyond the end of April.

For those of you who just said, “Jay Who?” at the mention of Woodcroft, a quick primer:

▪ Age 45, he was raised in Toronto and played lower-tier junior (top scorer for the 1995-96 Markham Waxers) as a center. Undrafted, he packed up for the United States and played four NCAA seasons at Division 1 Alabama-Huntsville. Upon graduation, he kicked around the minor pros for four seasons in the United States prior to one last playing fling in Germany (Stuttgart) in 2004-05, before signing on with Mike Babcock’s Red Wings as a video coach the following season.

Advertisement

▪ For the past 3½ seasons, Woodcroft was coach of the Oilers’ top affiliate at AHL Bakersfield, where he led the Condors to the Calder Cup last spring. He spent three seasons (2015-18) as an assistant in Edmonton after seven years in the same role in San Jose, which was his first big job after three years combing through video with the Red Wings.

Not even a month ago, Oilers general manager Ken Holland was pleased enough with the way things were going, he said, that he was preparing to offer the 60-year-old Tippett an extension. Tippett’s club was on a 5-0-1 roll into February, after a January that began 0-4-1.

But then came the bad times, specifically on home ice, embarrassing losses to the Golden Knights (4-1) and Blackhawks (4-1). The Oilers club that led the Pacific as recently as Dec. 1 stood 23-18-3 and was without even a wild-card seed.

Woodcroft was promoted the day after the loss to Chicago and Tippett was out, the first time Holland, so successful during his Red Wing tenure, ever dismissed a coach during the season.

“I feel incredible responsibility today,” Holland said the day of the firing. “We have to get cracking and win some games.”

The timing, the records, and the quick turnaround in Edmonton is reminiscent of what happened with the Bruins five years earlier.

Claude Julien’s Bruins were 26-23-6 when GM Don Sweeney bumped him out in February 2017 and promoted Bruce Cassidy from AHL Providence. With a renewed emphasis on offense, around a solid defensive structure, the Bruins went on an 18-8-1 tear, made the playoffs, and righted the franchise. Under Cassidy, the Bruins have qualified five consecutive years for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Woodcroft didn’t inherit as many assets as Cassidy, who stepped in with Zdeno Chara still a vital contributor on the back line and Charlie McAvoy about to join for the playoff push. Woodcroft would only be as blessed on the back end, though Darnell Nurse is a gift back there and 22-year-old Evan Bouchard (No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft) is showing some of the skill that made his OHL Kingston’s No. 1 scorer the year he was drafted.

With Draisaitl and McDavid, tied atop the NHL scoring list with 68 points as of Friday morning, it really shouldn’t be so hard to win in Edmonton. Certainly not as hard as it looked under Tippett. The potent offense of those two alone, seemingly, should be enough to qualify, and, frankly, that was the case the last two years. The issue, provided Woodcroft has stabilized the show, is arriving there as more than first-round knockouts.

Woodcroft is the 10th head coach for the Oilers in the 13-plus years since Daryl Katz took ownership. Ex-Bruin Craig MacTavish, coach of the 2006 Cup run, was succeeded by Pat Quinn, one in a long chain that includes Tom Renney, Ralph Krueger, Dallas Eakins, Todd Nelson, Tood McLellan, Ken Hitchcock, Tippett, and now Woodcroft.

Advertisement

MONEY PLAYER

Jagr honored on Czech note

Jaromir Jagr, still playing on occasion at the age of 50, had his face stamped on legal tender in the Czech Republic. České Dukáty

Jaromir Jagr is money.

The former Bruins winger, his stay in Boston in 2013 far too short, turned 50 years old Tuesday, and the Czechs commemorated the event by putting his face on a 50 koruna note.

The note, not intended for circulation, would have a street value of approximately $2 US. The government is offering the limited run, 10,000 copies, to collectors for just under $120 US each. That’s not dough. It’s numismatic art!

“I am very happy and it is a great honor for me,” Jagr told Czech sports reporter Robert Rampa, adding, “I would make three more zeroes on that bank note.”

A geriatric wonder, Jagr continues to play now and then for Kladno, the Czech team that he bought more than 10 years ago, and the one he starred for prior to the Penguins making him the No. 5 pick in the 1990 NHL Draft.

Even though not a lineup regular, he remains the show in Kladno, some 30 miles northwest of Prague. If he were to retire, some of the club’s higher-end sponsors likely would pull their financial support. The key now, Jagr noted in a recent interview, is for Kladno not to be relegated out of the Czech’s top league, Extraliga, and keep funds strong in order to maintain a robust lineup.

Meanwhile, Jagr suits up on the days he wakes up and the body tells him it’s OK, which happens enough for him to smile and say, “I’m built differently.”

Advertisement

Jagr also long ago became a workout zealot. Even when he was with the Bruins for the run to the Cup Final in 2013, at age 41, he could be spotted on TD Garden ice after games, with the house lights turned down, practicing his skating and stickhandling moves.

His production in Boston was not particularly robust, going 0-10—10 in 22 playoff games, but he was well liked in the dressing room. He went on to play six more seasons, with New Jersey, Florida, and Calgary, playing his last (or most recent) NHL game with the Flames Dec. 31, 2017.

Acquired from Dallas at the 2013 trade deadline by then-GM Peter Chiarelli, the Bruins surrendered Lane MacDermid, Cody Payne, and a first-round draft pick (No. 29) that the Stars used to select OHL Guelph center Jason Dickinson, who signed as an unrestricted free agent last summer with the Canucks.

ETC

Canadiens now in full rebuild

New Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is wasting little time getting the organization's rebuild started. Paul Chiasson/Associated Press

The Canadiens, days after putting legendary winger Martin St. Louis behind the bench, made the first of a number of expected roster moves, wheeling winger to Tyler Toffoli to Flames.

The deal, which included the Canadiens getting a late-first-round pick for the upcoming draft, reunited Toffoli with Darryl Sutter, his former coach for years with the Kings.

The first-round pick, almost guaranteed to be in the bottom third, likely wouldn’t be a roster factor in Montreal for at least 2-3 years, if then.

But the Habs also acquired a promising Swedish defenseman, Emil Heineman, who was a Florida pick (No. 43, 2020) but was moved to the Flames less than year ago when Panthers GM Bill Zito dealt for Sam Bennett, who signed a four-year contract extension soon after arriving and is in the midst of a career season with the Panthers.

Heineman, 20, is playing with SHL Leksands and will be a strong candidate to join the Canadiens for 2022-23. The CH rebuild is in progress.

Meanwhile, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes, following a blueprint his boss, Jeff Gorton, put in place in his days at Rangers GM, made public soon after flipping Toffoli that the bid line is open for Habs blue liners Ben Chiarot and Jeff Petry. Chiarot will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, while Petry has three years remaining (therefore the potential for four playoff runs) with an annual cap hit of $6.25 million. That may feel like a big number for Petry, in part because the cap number isn’t growing much these days. But consider: Petry, with 170 points over the past four seasons, was outscored by only 11 NHL defensemen in that same window. Those in his immediate company: Drew Doughty (174), Alex Pietrangelo (170), Mark Giordano (169), Erik Karlsson (169), and Dougie Hamilton (165). Those five carry an average cap hit of $9.4 million.

If they don’t trade Petry, Hughes noted to the Montreal media this past week, they believe they “can put him back on track.” Not a ringing endorsement, but refreshing honesty.

It’s obvious that Gorton is intent on changing the failed chemistry he inherited when taking over the club upon the dismissal of GM Marc Bergevin.

Gorton flipped Rick Nash to the Bruins at the 2018 trade deadline for a package that included Boston’s No. 26 pick that June, one of three first-rounders the Rangers carried into the draft. Gorton then flipped the No. 26 pick for Ottawa’s No. 22, incentivizing it by handing the Senators a second-round pick.

The Rangers then used No. 22 to select K’Andre Miller. Yep, that K’Andre Miller, the 6-foot-4inch defenseman who put the dagger to the Bruins on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, securing the 2-1 win with his shootout goal as the Blueshirts’ ninth shooter.

How it started for the Black and Gold

The Bruins are closing in on the 100th anniversary of their first NHL game, played Dec. 1, 1924, when the newborn sons of GM/coach Art Ross trimmed the Montreal Maroons, 2-1, at the Boston Arena (still doing business as Northeastern’s Matthews Arena).

As the centennial approaches, we’ll be sure to toss in a line here now and then about the Black-and-Gold’s inaugural campaign.

Wilfred “Smokey” Harris connected at 3:30 of the second period for the franchise’s first goal. Carson Cooper, who set up Harris, later knocked home the winner (assist to Fern Headley).

Saskatoon’s Hec Fowler was the winning goaltender.

The headline across the full width of Page 22 in the Dec. 2, 1924, Evening Globe: “It Is Hard to Say Just How Well Professional Hockey Will Go in This City.”

Even harder, by the way, when the Bruins scuffled along at 5-24-0 in their remaining 29 games and finished dead last in a league that included the Hamilton Tigers, Toronto St. Pat’s, the Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Les Maroons.

Loose pucks

If the Bruins deal Jake DeBrusk, a return like the one Montreal got for Tyler Toffoli would be ideal. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Not likely, but the Bruins would be in hog hockey heaven if they could cash out Jake DeBrusk for the kind of deal the Canadiens made with Toffoli, netting a late first-rounder and a prospect on the cusp of coming aboard next season. Toffoli and DeBrusk have the same number of playoff goals (16). Factoring in assists and games, they’ve connected at about the same postseason rate (roughly 0.5 points per game). Toffoli, however, has a much better “compete” label, not to mention his stellar 7-7—14 line in the Kings’ successful 2014 Cup run . . . Todd Woodcroft, the University of Vermont head coach, helped brother Jay land that video gig in Detroit. Todd served in that role for Team Canada at the 2004 World Championships, the team coached that year by Mike Babcock. When Babcock needed a video coach upon taking the Red Wings job, Todd recommended Jay, who was just home from Germany. Prior to getting the Burlington gig, Todd was Paul Maurice’s video coach in Winnipeg. A third Woodcroft brother, Craig, coaches the KHL’s Dynamo Minsk . . . To clear cap room for Jack Eichel’s $10 million, the Golden Knights eased Mark Stone ($9.5 million) over to long-term injured reserve, a move now known as The Kucherov, following Tampa Bay’s ploy of keeping star winger Nikita Kucherov tucked away on the injured list and bringing him back for the playoffs. Not illegal, but it clearly runs against the spirit of the cap system. If there’s a change, it won’t be driven by the players, because they don’t get shortchanged in the clever, albeit blatant, cooking of the books . . . The good news: It appeared Eichel came out of his Vegas debut just fine, his surgically repaired neck able to withstand the rigors of NHL play. Although, after watching Tuukka Rask’s return go so suddenly sideways and upside down, it’s probably best to wait at least 2-3 weeks before declaring Eichel the Knights’ path to the Cup . . . Yep, that was ex-Bruins hopeful Peter Cehlarik, proud son of Zilina, Slovakia, who stuffed home the shootout goal that sent Team USA home without a medal at the Beijing Olympics. Reportedly, Cehlarik assured star prospect Juraj Slafkovsky on the bench that he had the job covered. “Don’t worry,” he said, “backhand, forehand, and I will score.” Precisely the move Cehlarik made on goalie Strauss Mann. If only Cehlarik had displayed similar chutzpah and touch in his 40 games (5-6—11) across four seasons with the Black and Gold. Cehlarik now goes back to Omsk Avangard for the KHL playoffs . . . Phil Castinetti’s Sportsworld has arranged private signings for a pair of ex-Bruins goalies, Hall of Famer Rogie Vachon and short-timer Blaine Lacher. Vachon, 76, lives in Montana, while Lacher, 51, who was signed as a free agent out of Lake Superior State in 1994, is back home in the greater Medicine Hat environs. Any item you’d like signed must before forwarded to Castinetti’s shop, 184 Broadway in Saugus, by March 15 . . . Jacob Markstrom, the ex-Canucks goalie, has recorded eight shutouts this season with the red-hot Flames. He looked like an overpay (six years, $36 million) when the Flames hired him away two years ago, but now the Swedish stopper is a Vezina candidate and looks capable of backing the Flames to a long run. His backup: ex-Bruins prospect Dan Vladar, a respectable 7-3-1 with a 2.57 GAA and .911 save percentage . . . Would the Blackhawks deal Patrick Kane? It sounds absurd, but Kane is on the books for only one more season at $10.5 million. As prolific as he has been, Kane will be nearly 35 upon hitting the UFA market. If they’re not interested in extending him, now is the time for the Blackhawks to make a move, provided he relinquishes his no-move clause. There are no guarantees in postseason play, but Kane, even at 33, is among the few players in the game who could move a team from Cup contender to Cup favorite.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.