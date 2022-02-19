On verge of first blemish of season, Austin Prep girls’ hockey gets perfect finish from Madison Vittands

“I thought Duxbury came out really hard,” Cougars coach Stephanie Wood said. “It was their home rink, coming off a loss, big game … I don’t think we played our best tonight but it was also good for us to be pushed. It was really good for us to be pushed and challenged and I thought it was a great game.”

The matchup of the top girls programs in Division 1 and 2, respectively, lived up to the hype as both teams put on quite a show for the big crowd on hand. Austin Prep remains unbeaten at 20-0 while Duxbury suffered its second consecutive loss, dropping the Dragons to 15-2-2. Both teams have two regular-season games remaining.

Madison Vittands scored the game-winning goal with just three seconds left in overtime Saturday night to propel Austin Prep to a 3-2 win over Duxbury at The Bog in Kingston.

With the game tied 1-1 after two periods, Emma Spengler put Austin Prep up 2-1 with 12:30 remaining in the game. Duxbury’s Ayla Abban put home a rebound in front with 8:17 to go to tie the game.

Duxbury goalie Anna McGinty (35 saves) and the Cougars’ Lauryn Hanafin (23 saves) dueled throughout, both coming up big in the third period to send the game to OT.

With time winding down and a tie looking like the most likely outcome, Maeve Carey sent a cross-ice pass from right to left over to a streaking Vittands, who let a shot go. The puck somehow tricked through McGinty’s pads and slowly crossed the goal line, setting up an AP celebration behind the goal.

“I felt like we did feel a lot of pressure going in,” Vittands said. “We really felt like we had to win to prove ourselves. I think we did a good job, we just need to communicate more and not think about how hard we have to try, but just think about coming together as a team.”

Duxbury jumped out to a 1-0 lead after one thanks to an early goal from Lily Sparrow. The second period turned into the McGinty show as she was outstanding, but AP made it 1-1 heading to the second when Isabel Hulse tied the game in the final two minutes of the period, with Vittands getting an assist.

Archbishop Williams 4, Malden Catholic 0 — Eighth-grader Evelyn Lacey notched a shutout, leading the Bishops (11-5-3) to a nonleague win at Canton SportsPlex. Senior Karaline O’Toole, eighth-grader Rory Shields, freshman Shea Nolan, and junior Grace Mottau scored a goal apiece.

Arlington Catholic 4, Lexington 0 — Senior Maggie Milne netted her sixth hat trick of the season, propelling the Cougars (4-14-1) to a nonleague win at Ed Burns Arena.

Barnstable 2, Canton 1 — Sophomore Ally McEneaney scored twice in the third period, lifting the Red Hawks (9-6) to a nonleague win at Gallo Ice Arena. Junior Jayden Ghelfi made 21 saves to preserve the win.

BB&N 2, St. Mark’s 0 — Sophomore Meg Britt scored both goals for the Knights (9-9-3), and sophomore goalie Alexsa Caron stopped 22 shots in the Independent School League win at BB&N.

Bishop Fenwick 3, Matignon 1 — Senior captain Lauren Diranian scored twice and added an assist, powering the Crusaders (7-8-2) to a Catholic Central League win at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Freshman Penny Levine-Stein added a goal.

Bishop Stang 5, Ursuline 1 — Freshman Kacey Curran netted her first career hat trick and added an assist, pacing the Spartans (11-5-2) to a nonleague win at Jim Roche Community Arena. Junior Lexi Yost (goal, three assists), junior Mikayla Brightman (five assists), and sophomore Mae Melo (goal, assist) also helped power the Spartans offense.

Boston Latin 2, Waltham 1 — A goal by freshman Keira Bruen with 14 seconds remaining in the second period proved to the winner, as the Wolfpack (9-5-1) skated to a Dual County/Merrimack Valley Small Division win at Murphy Memorial Rink. Freshman Ava Enright scored the Wolfpack’s first goal on the power play, assisted by senior Sydney Hanlon.

Brookline 2, Nantucket 1 — Junior Julia Janowski scored with just under five minutes remaining to lift the Warriors (9-11-1) to a nonleague win at Nantucket Ice Community Rink. Freshman Bea Palmer scored the first Warriors’ goal.

Central Catholic 6, Concord-Carlisle 2 — Junior Cecelia Sinopoli, sophomore Kailin Sullivan, senior Megan Malolepszy, freshman Sophia Powers, senior Maddie Terry, and freshman Natalie Belliveau each notched a goal for the Raiders (12-3-1) in a DCL/MVC Small Division win at the ICenter in Salem, N.H.

Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn 5, Woodstock Academy 3 — Senior captain Morgan Fraser (two goals, assist), junior forward Liana Patrick (two goals), and junior captain Sophia Mazzuchelli (goal, two assists) led the Raiders (3-15-0) to the championship win in the Kelly O’Leary Tournament at Horgan Rink in Auburn.

Hanover 5, Stoughton 0 — Freshman Elizabeth Curtis (two goals) and sophomore Eva Kelliher (goal, assist) paced a balanced attack en route to a nonleague win for the Hawks (7-7-2) at Zapustas Arena in Randolph. Freshman Grace Monahan recorded her first career shutout and junior Caitlin Fortuna and freshman Abigail Hanna added tallies.

King Philip 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Senior captains Morgan Cunningham, Sydney O’Shea, and Alison Donovan each scored for No. 18 Warriors (16-4) in a nonleague win at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis. Eighth-grader Kiki Lynch made 16 saves.

Latin Academy/Fontbonne 3, Leominster 0 — Senior Jill Gallagher scored twice and junior Christine Chinetti added a tally in a nonleague win for the Dragons (7-13) at Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg. Freshman Isabella Buonopane notched the shutout.

Masconomet 3, Shawsheen/Bedford 2 — Sophomore McKenna Dockery scored the game-winner with 55 seconds remaining, picking the puck up near center ice, gaining the zone, and finding the back of the net from the high slot over the blocker to lift Masconomet (5-11) to a Northeast Hockey League win at Haverhill Valley Forum. Eighth-grader Kaely Forde scored her first career goal and freshman Maddie Kenney added a goal.

Methuen/Tewksbury 4, Beverly/Danvers 1 — Senior captain Jessica Driscoll and junior Riley Sheehan each recorded a goal and an assist in a nonleague win for the Red Rangers (7-7-4) at Methuen High School. Freshman Breena Lawrence and sophomore Kat Schille also scored.

Natick 3, Braintree 2 — Junior McKenna Doucette scored the game-winner in overtime, lifting the No. 14 Redhawks (12-6-2) to a Bay State Conference win at William Chase Arena.

Needham 4, Woburn 2 — Senior Maddie Ledbury scored twice and added two assists, powering the Rockets (10-4-4) to a nonleague road win at O’Brien Arena. Freshman Maddie Soderquist scored both goals for the No. 5 Tanners (13-4-2).

Nobles 3, Tabor 1 — Freshman Calleigh Brown, senior Julia Simon, and senior Emmy O’Leary each scored in an Independent School League victory for the Bulldogs (21-0-3) at Omni Rink in Dedham.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 1 — Sophomores Lucy DelGallo and Juliana Connors each scored on the power-play, powering the No. 11 Cougars (9-5-3) to a nonleague win at Rockland Ice Rink.

Peabody 6, Medford 1 — Junior defenseman Penny Spack notched a hat trick for the 10th-ranked Tanners (14-3-1) in the Northeast League victory. Sophomore forward Catie Kampersal, junior forward Jenna DiNapoli, and freshman forward Ava Buckley added goals, junior forward Hannah Gromko racked up three assists, and freshman goalie Alyse Mutti earned the win at LoConte Rink in Medford.

Pembroke 5, Cape Cod 2 — Eighth-grader Mary Quatrale and freshman forward Jennifer Birolini each scored a pair of goals for the Titans (11-5) in the nonleague win at Charles Moore Arena in Orleans.

St. Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 4, East/West Bridgewater 1 — Sofia Guarino tallied a goal and two assists, and Emmaline Nolan netted a goal for St. Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia (3-16) in the nonleague win at Warrior Ice Arena.

Sandwich 3, Marshfield 2 — Eighth-grade forward Emma MacPherson, senior captain Katie Barrett, and sophomore forward Adrianna Kelsch scored for the Blue Knights (15-4-1) at Hobomock Ice Arena to claim the nonleague victory. Junior captain Sophia Visceglio made 24 saves.

St. Mary’s 3, Pope Francis 0 — The Spartans (10-5-3) broke the scoreless tie in the third with goals from junior forwards Amanda Forziati, Maggie Pierce and Kelly Lovett to take the nonleague victory at Connery Rink in Lynn.

Westwood 6, Hingham 3 — Senior captain Kendall Blomquist netted four goals, propelling the Wolverines (13-4-2) to a nonleague win at Pilgrim Arena.

Winchester 3, Belmont 0 — Sophomore goaltender Molly Hillier recorded a shutout, stopping all 12 shots she faced en route to a Middlesex League Liberty Division road win for No. 12 Winchester (12-3-2) at Skip Viglirolo Rink. Junior Annie Ettenhoffer, sophomore Carly Blumsack, and freshman Georgia Costello each scored.

Winthrop 6, Gloucester 0 — Senior captain Summer Tallent added to her program record, making 10 saves to record her 23rd career shutout and lead the No. 4 Vikings (15-0-1) to a Northeast Hockey League win at Talbot Rink. Junior Mia Norris netted a hat trick, junior Julia Holmes scored twice and senior captain Mia Martucci added a goal. Junior Emma Holmes and freshman Talia Martucci each contributed two assists.

