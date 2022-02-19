Woburn girls’ basketball stuns Andover in Comcast Tournament; Central Catholic snaps Franklin’s 54-game win streak

Labissiere needed one spin move and about five seconds to take a loose ball the length of the court and lay the winning shot up with six seconds remaining. Her heroics lifted the sixth-ranked Tanners to a massive 45-43 win over second-ranked Andover in a Comcast Tournament battle of unbeatens Saturday.

“I didn’t know what time it was, either,” she said. “I just had to take it.”

As Cyndea Labissiere raced toward the basket, the Woburn junior left her teammates, the roaring home crowd, and the stakes of Saturday’s showdown behind.

“We eliminated a very, very, very good team, and made things difficult on them,” coach Steve Sullivan said. “I think that’s a great team win for us.”

Woburn (19-0) hadn’t faced a test like Andover (15-1) all season, and after getting off to a fast start, settled into a defensive showdown. The Tanners hounded the ball and forced turnovers that led to baskets in transition. Andover used a stout zone to keep Woburn on the perimeter. Neither side relented under the pressure.

“At first it’s scary and nerve-wracking but as you play, everything just goes away,” Labissiere said.

The Tanners neutralized Andover junior forward Anna Foley, who managed just 8 points and fouled out with under two minutes left. Amelia Hanscom scored a game-high 28 points for Andover, but it ultimately was not enough.

Labissiere had a team-high 15 points by attacking the basket and thriving off of solo fast breaks. Senior Jenna Taylor added 11 for Woburn, which will face another unbeaten in Norwood on Monday. Sullivan expects his squad to lean on the same defensive intensity that has carried them to perfection so far.

“We feast off of our defense; our defense creates our offense,” he said. “I think we make things difficult on teams. I think we grind, grind, grind and kind of wear teams down.”

Central Catholic 54, Franklin 35 — The Raiders could have buckled under the weight of facing a top-ranked Franklin squad riding a 54-game winning streak.

Instead, No. 8 Central applied all the pressure and stormed to the convincing win in the first round of the Comcast Tournament.

”We had nothing to lose,” Central sophomore Ashley Dinges said. “Just go in and put everything into it.”

After trailing by three at halftime, the Raiders (14-4) outscored Franklin 34-12 the rest of the way. They matched the Panthers’ rapid halfcourt passing with stellar defense and turned it into quality offense.

By the fourth quarter, the Panthers (19-1) were in desperation mode while the Raiders stayed calm and collected.

”It’s not every day you get an opportunity to break a 50-game winning streak,” Central Catholic coach Casey Grange said. “I just told the team that it was a great opportunity we had, and we seized that opportunity.”

Dinges had a signature game with 24 points, scoring from all three levels. She also hustled on the boards and kept her presence within the flow of the offense.

”She wants the team to win, and she kind of knows when she needs to step up and go to work, and when to find an open teammate to hit a shot,” Grange said.

Senior guard Claire Finney added 18 points for Central. Junior Katie Peterson led Franklin with 10 points.

With the statewide tournament tipping off in a week, it was an opportune time for Central to step forward.

”We have so many new players,” Dinges said. “I think them getting in this game and being able to do so much good stuff on offense and stuff — it was just a really big confidence booster for a lot of people.”

Newton North 52, Bridgewater-Raynham 50 — The Tigers (10-9) avenged a season-opening loss to the Trojans (13-6) in a nail-biting finish at the Comcast Tournament, stifling a final B-R possession for the win. Newton North led 44-28 after three quarters and held off a late rally with improved composure.

“Their shots were falling,” North coach Mo Hamel said. “We managed to kind of gut it out and get the win, and I don’t know if we do that at the beginning of the season.”

Junior forward Abigail Wright, one of three returning varsity players, was the catalyst with 19 points from stretching the floor and driving to the basket.

“I cannot give her enough credit for helping these girls to believe in themselves,” Hamel said. “Of setting the tone and the standard. She’s a wonderful person.”

Norwood 56, Norwell 41 — The third-ranked Mustangs (19-0) spun the tires in the first quarter, but held the 10th-ranked Clippers (19-2) without a field goal for 15 minutes secure a win in the Comcast Tournament.

“These girls, they put everything into defense and that really translates into offense,” Norwood coach Amy Quinn said.

Villanova-bound senior Meg Olbrys (18 points) led a defensive effort that limited Norwell standout Grace Oliver to 8 points. Olbrys also caught fire on offense in the second half, splashing a handful of threes and powering to the rim.

“It felt really good to be up against such a good player,” Olbrys said on the matchup with Oliver. “It was just great competition to see, and we had a lot of fun.”

BB&N 57, Pingree 49 — Maddie Gaynor (17 points), Madeline Egan (16 points), and Hannah Bernstein (10 points) paced the Knights (4-7) to a nonleague victory.

Dennis-Yarmouth 58, Mashpee 56 — Siena Lauze (21 points) and Savannah Azoff (19 points) powered the visiting Dolphins (14-3) to the nonleague win in the first round of the Monomoy Winterfest Tournament.

Diman 35, Tri-County 31 — Junior guard Avery Rounds scored 12 points to lead the Bengals (9-7) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference victory. With the win, they complete an undefeated season within the Large Division of the MAC.

East Bridgewater 51, Martha’s Vineyard 27 — Junior Phoebe Katilus posted 7 points and 16 rebounds for the 14th-ranked Vikings (18-2) in the nonleague win.

Lowell Catholic 60, Whittier 32 — Catherine Antwi (22 points, 8 steals) and McKenna Green (13 points) set the tone offensively for the host Crusaders (6-10) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory. Sophomore Meri Morey grabbed 10 rebounds for Lowell Catholic in the win.

Lynn Classical 49, Swampscott 29 — Ava Thurman scored a game-high 17 points for the host Rams (16-4) in the nonleague contest.

South Shore Voc-Tech 49, South Shore Christian 15 — Ellery Campbell had a team-high 19 points for the host Vikings (16-4) in the nonleague victory.

Watertown 58, Weston 20 — Senior Taylor Lambo netted her 1,000th career point for the Raiders (15-6) in the nonleague win.

West Bridgewater 54, Apponequet 52 — Mia Harrington hit two free throws with less than a second left to lift the Wildcats (17-3) to a double-overtime victory in the regular-season finale. Grace Polen had 8 points and 12 rebounds.

