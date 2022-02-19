Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

PARIS (AP) — A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell, where he was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Paris police are investigating the death of the agent, Jean-Luc Brunel, the prosecutor’s office said.

Brunel’s lawyer did not immediately comment. His lawyer previously said that Brunel contested accusations against him in the media, but that he was available to talk to judicial officials.