Justin Bieber tests positive for coronavirus, leading to postponement of shows

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his No. 1 priority,” the statement said.

A show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas that was scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to June 28, according to a statement on social media. The third stop on the tour, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, outside of Phoenix on Tuesday, was also rescheduled for late June, the tour said.

Singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for the coronavirus, one day after he began his world tour in San Diego on Friday, a representative for Bieber confirmed Sunday.

Advertisement

A representative for the singer declined to comment on whether other members of the tour have also tested positive for the coronavirus, but the statement about his performance Sunday being rescheduled did start off by saying it was because of a COVID outbreak within “the team.”

Bieber’s tour, called Justice in Action, had been previously delayed because of the pandemic.

During the tour, he has planned to perform in dozens of countries over 13 months. The singer is aiming to raise awareness about several issues, including criminal justice reform and climate change. Fans who engage with organizations he is supporting can earn reward points that can be redeemed for prizes like tour merchandise and a trip to meet Bieber in Paris.

His next show is scheduled for Thursday at The Forum in Los Angeles. That would just meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for isolating for five days after a positive coronavirus test. The CDC advises ending isolation after five days if you have been fever-free for 24 hours and your symptoms are improving, but recommends wearing a mask when around others for an additional five days.