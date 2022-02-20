As companies offering 15-minute grocery delivery grow in Boston, so does scrutiny of how they operate

The companies hire couriers to pack orders into insulated backpacks or containers and transport them via electric bike.

The spaces look a lot like a convenience store, with aisles, refrigerators, and freezers stocked with 2,000 to 3,000 items. But customers are not welcome inside. Instead, they place orders for delivery through a smartphone app.

In the ever-escalating race to get goods to consumers faster, more so-called dark stores are cropping up around Boston , promising to deliver everything from ground beef to hummus to dairy-free ice cream in about 15 minutes.

The stores ― which are essentially mini-warehouses ― gained popularity in many US cities during the pandemic, including Boston, where about half a dozen companies now operate, including JOKR, Getir, Fridge No More, and Gopuff. Based on filings with the state and city and company estimates, there could soon be more than 20 instant delivery stores in the Boston area.

But in the effort to cover the area with strategically located delivery centers, some companies appear to be flouting regulations and zoning codes, while others opened before obtaining a health permit to sell food. At least one city official, as well as residents, who live near the stores say more needs to be done to regulate these businesses, which are not required to go through a special permitting process that governs how a space is used. As it stands, a former mattress store could turn into an instant delivery warehouse overnight, with no community input.

Getir, a Turkish company, began delivering food in Boston last month without obtaining a health permit to ensure it adhered to health and sanitary protocols, such as storing refrigerated and frozen foods at safe temperatures.

Lisa Timberlake, director of publicity of Boston’s Inspectional Services Department, said Getir was apparently “unaware that they were required to obtain” one and has since submitted health applications.

Inside a Getir store in Brookline, an employee stocked shelves. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Getir also didn’t contract for trash removal at its Downtown Crossing space at 44 Winter St. A Getir spokesperson said in a statement that “as with opening new sites in any new city, the team has to constantly remain adaptable and cognizant of differing regulations.”

Anita Lauricella, senior planner at the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, was willing to chalk up the company’s missteps to ignorance.

“For an international company expanding rapidly, Boston’s trash procedures can be probably a little funky,” she said. “They thought they could just put their trash out on the street and have it disappear the next morning.”

But even Gopuff, a fast-delivery food service company that has been in Boston since 2014, has run afoul of regulations. In 2019 and 2020, it temporarily operated without health permits to sell food, according to city filings.

The Philadelphia-based company, which has three stores in Boston, also racked up dozens of health violations last year, including citations for leaving pallets of cookies, chips, and other snack foods outside in the rain and for failing to have an employee on staff with food safety certification. (Unlike its competitors, Gopuff delivers orders by car, rather than electric bike.)

Beyond health concerns, some instant delivery stores appear to be violating the city’s zoning codes. Because the city considers the businesses retail establishments, they are supposed to be open to the public for walk-in shopping.

Employees with electric delivery bikes in front of the Getir store on 44 Winter St., which is unmarked on the outside. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

But a Getir employee told the Globe that customers are not allowed to shop at the company’s Downtown Crossing location, which replaced an electronics store in between a Tasty Burger restaurant and a GameStop store.

A spokesperson for Getir said the company is “working towards full compliance” with city regulations. Getir has two stores in Boston that are zoned as retail spaces, but its Somerville and Brookline stores are categorized as warehouses, so they are exempt from the walk-in requirement.

At Boston Liquors in Allston, Gopuff keeps the ground floor retail space open to the public, but its quick grocery delivery business operates in the basement. Gopuff locations in East Boston and South Boston are zoned as warehouses and not open to the public.

A Gopuff store at 223 Cambridge St. in Allston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

JOKR, which was founded in Germany last year and now operates in eight countries, says customers can wait inside its stores while an order is prepared.

“We embrace pickup orders to engage with customers and the neighborhood,” said Dennis Levene, vice president of expansion at JOKR, during a January neighborhood meeting in South Boston. “This is not a dark warehouse that we are hiding from the public.”

The company has two locations in the city, with their windows partly covered by translucent stickers, and the JOKR app doesn’t have a pickup option.

The JOKR store on 45 Franklin St. in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said he is concerned about how the stores are zoned and permitted, according to letters he’s sent to Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration. Flynn said residents of Millennium Tower, a luxury condo building across from JOKR on Franklin Street in Boston, worry the store will cause extra traffic and disruption in the neighborhood. Residents who live near a South Boston JOKR that opened last fall were “alarmed” as well, he said.

Flynn noted that public input was only solicited because JOKR applied for a license to sell alcohol, a process that requires review.

“We need a clear and transparent community process that allows for neighbors to weigh in with these instant delivery warehouse proposals,” he wrote.

In October, JOKR rescheduled its liquor license hearing for its downtown Boston store. It held a community meeting in January for its South Boston proposal, garnering mixed reactions. The main issue was that the license would hurt small businesses nearby and make alcohol easier to purchase.

A spokesperson for Wu said in a statement that “neighbors absolutely deserve a say in who becomes a part of their community.” Her administration is “monitoring the situation and its implications for small businesses, fair treatment of workers, and the revitalization of street life.”

Filings with the city show Gopuff plans to double its store count to six in Boston. Buyk (pronounced “bike”) chief executive James Walker said the company plans to open six to 10 stores in the first half of the year. Fridge No More, which delivers in Cambridge, formed several real estate holding companies and could soon have six instant delivery stores in the area. If it all pans out, the stores will open in places that include a former Weight Watchers, Starbucks, and Dollar General.

Ernesto Reyes, branch manager for Fridge No More in Cambridge, stocked a fridge with produce. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Most of the instant delivery businesses in Boston hire full- and part-time employees, as opposed to “gig workers.” For example, between its four stores in Greater Boston, Getir has more than 200 employees.

For now, Boston customers are enjoying deeply discounted prices and promotions, as companies look to hook people on the concept. Downloading any of the apps means getting constant push notifications, sometimes with discounts of up to $30 off an order.

It’s coming at a steep price for the businesses. Industry investors and executives recently told the Wall Street Journal that instant-delivery companies are losing more than $20 on every order. In New York City, where the businesses saturated the market before coming to Boston, some are already shutting down and considering merging.

“I wouldn’t even guess where we’ll be in two years on this one; [dark stores] could be gone,” Lauricella said.

Diana Antczak, a 39-year-old South Boston resident, said when she gets a hankering for cheese and crackers or dark chocolate, she no longer worries about whether those items are in her kitchen. JOKR opened a store nearby at 301 W Broadway on the ground floor of a condo building, so her orders typically arrive in less than 15 minutes. Sometimes they even come with “freebies” like cookies or popcorn.

Antczak likes the fact she can have “a craving for something” and have it satisfied “super quick.”

Tyler Trerotola, JOKR’s US cofounder, said customers in Boston spend, on average, more than $30 per order, mostly on fruits and vegetables. Last month, the company said, it was receiving more than 400 orders a week locally.

JOKR plans to expand into Cambridge in the next few weeks, Trerotola said, and open more stores in Boston ― its second US market after New York ― within the next six months.

“People really enjoy convenience,” Trerotola said. “It’s the future of grocery shopping.”

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com.