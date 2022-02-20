10 unforgettable guest stars who appeared on ‘Arthur’

After more than 25 years of teaching audiences of all ages to work together and believe in themselves, it’s finally time to bid adieu to everyone’s favorite animated aardvark. From iconic actors and athletes to legends of comedy and the halls of Congress, Arthur has made a lot of famous friends over the years — including a few familiar local stars. Ahead of the long-running PBS Kids’ show’s series finale on Feb. 21, here are 10 unforgettable celebrity guest appearances on “Arthur.”

The boy band craze of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s found its way to Elwood City in the hour-long, 2002 special “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Fans got a chance to see an animated version of the Backstreet Boys perform their hit “I Want It That Way,” which ends up inspiring Francine and her pals to start their own bands. The special culminates in a rocking musical moment where the pop group joins the kids from Lakewood Elementary on stage for an epic concert.

MATT DAMON

Matt Damon becomes a walking, talking critter version of himself in the 2007 episode, “The Making of Arthur.” The Cambridge native sets off a frenzy among Arthur and his friends after announcing a one-minute, homemade video contest. Impressed by the eponymous character’s movie-making skills, Damon stops by Arthur’s house and offers to make his video into a TV show. How do you like them aardvarks?

Art Garfunkel on "Arthur." PBS

ART GARFUNKEL

In one of the show’s most memorable cameo appearances, Art Garfunkel serves as the bluesy inner conscience for a sad, sad bunny in the 1998 episode “The Ballad of Buster Baxter.” Portrayed as a musical moose who strums and croons along to Buster’s pain, Garfunkel’s character is like an ancient Greek chorus mixed with the sensibilities of a ‘60s folk singer-songwriter. The best part of the episode is in the final moments, when Arthur and Buster finally address the singing moose in the street and call out to their moms for help.

MICHELLE KWAN

According to the fictional history of this cartoon world, Michelle Kwan’s animated counterpart is actually an alumni of Arthur’s Lakewood Elementary. In the 2002 episode “The Good Sport,” the famed Olympian and figure skater returns to her old stomping grounds to host the Athlete of the Year Award. Kwan ends up having a fourth wall-breaking, fantasy moment where she pulls a jealous Francine into a TV set to teach her a lesson in hard work and humility.

John Lewis on "Arthur." PBS

JOHN LEWIS

Late congressman and Civil Rights leader John Lewis made a special appearance in the 2018 episode “Arthur Takes a Stand.” Worried about the working conditions of Mrs. MacGrady, the school’s lunch lady, Arthur decides to take action and find ways to fight for her. He ends up staging a sit-in with the other students in hopes of forcing the school to hire an assistant to help lighten Mrs. MacGrady’s workload. Lewis, who was visiting the school that day, ends up joining the demonstration and teaches Arthur a lesson in following your conscience.

IDINA MENZEL

“Frozen” and “Wicked” star Idina Menzel lent her iconic voice to “Arthur” in the 2015 episode “Shelter from the Storm.” But instead of belting out catchy show tunes, Menzel voices Dr. Paula, a feline therapist who helps Brain deal with his anxiety in the wake of a hurricane hitting the city. The character was named after Dr. Paula K. Rauch, a psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital who has been a longtime adviser on “Arthur.”

Joan Rivers on "Arthur." PBS

JOAN RIVERS

Queen of comedy Joan Rivers made a pair of appearances on the GBH-produced series, voicing Bubby, the hip grandmother of Francine and Catherine. Debuting in the 2008 episode “Is That Kosher?” Rivers pulls double duty, first as an imaginary camel then as Bubby, who arrives to celebrate Yom Kippur with her family. Rivers returned several years later for the 2012 episode “Grandpa Dave’s Memory Album,” once again voicing the fun-loving grandmother.

Fred Rogers on "Arthur." PBS

FRED ROGERS

Long before Marvel’s multiverse of madness, PBS pulled off one of the best franchise crossovers of all time. The legendary Fred Rogers paid a visit to Elwood City in the 1997 episode “Arthur Meets Mister Rogers.” The king of children’s television reveals that he’s an old friend of Arthur’s mom and stays over at their house while he’s in the neighborhood. Embarrassed by all the attention caused by the TV star’s visit, the bespectacled aardvark ends up needing a heart-to-heart with Mister Rogers about the meaning of real friends.

ALEX TREBEK

Late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek and his iconic mustache received an animated makeover for the 2000 episode “Arthur and the Big Riddle.” Poking fun at his real-world duties, Trebek voices Alex “Lebeck,” a bear who hosts a game show called “RiddleQuest.” In the episode, Trebek’s character gets to quiz Arthur and his riddle skills, which are put to the test against long-running champion Charlotte Bickles.

Ming Tsai on "Arthur." PBS

MING TSAI

Whose cuisine will reign supreme? Bay State culinary star Ming Tsai stopped by the animated series in the 2006 episode “What’s Cooking” to judge a kids cooking competition at Lakewood Elementary. Tsai initially shocks the contestants by declaring himself the winner, but reveals that it’s only because he was the one that got to taste all of the great food. He then declares everyone the winner as they share all their dishes with everyone in attendance.

Matt Juul is a writer based in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @RunTheJuuls.