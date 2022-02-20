We’re never single at the same time

Q. I am 45 and divorced. I’ve always been in love with my best friend.

We texted for years from different places, but never took it further. Now that I’m a single mom, we have been texting a lot. One day in November we got together, had a few drinks, and had a blast talking about good old days. We started kissing and one thing led to another.

Am I wrong? Was I a fool? Yes, but at that time it felt so right. He’s married, but he says he has always been in love with me. Either I was married or involved or he was married. We could never get to each other while single.

I have never felt this way for anyone. He lives across the state and has a stressful job. I’m getting a graduate degree and busy with important internships. He knows how I feel, but I feel like he just keeps me on the shelf as a doll.

I told him how I felt. We haven’t been together since that one time in November. Do I move on? I am so dedicated to my career, but I’ve also waited for him for so long. Meredith, am I doing a Samson and Delilah sequel in my own time, where I’m going to be betrayed?

Do I continue to see where this goes because I know we love each other?

Thanks for listening.

WAITING

A. “We could never get to each other while single.” Well, he’s not single, so that’s still a problem.

You have so much going on, so many exciting things to think about. You say he’s your best friend, but really, right now, he’s a distraction from all of the positive parts of your life.

I do think it’s time to move on and to end things on your terms. He’s married, so this doesn’t work. He can’t be a supportive, platonic friend, which means ... this doesn’t work. You feel like he’s put you on a shelf. That means this isn’t working.

You can call it off and tell him not to contact you. You can set all the boundaries.

This doesn’t have to be biblical or epic; it’s just a decision that’s for the best.

“I’ve also waited for him for so long.”

That’s the reason to leave, not stay, by the way. Let the married man be married, and focus on everyone in your life — including kids, friends, teachers, colleagues, etc. — who invest in you and make your life more interesting. Surround yourself with people who don’t make you wait.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You have a finite amount of time in life, don’t waste it on married men.

AMAZINGCOINCIDENCE





Texting is not a relationship. He’s married and there does not appear to be any indication that his status is going to change. You are wasting time and emotional energy on something that doesn’t exist.

SEENITTOO





I mean, sure, it’s much more romantic to believe that you two are madly in love and destined to live happily ever after once you overcome the evil forces of the universe that have conspired to keep you apart all this time. However, the reality is that you have both consciously made choice after choice during your lives to NOT be together. This is not romantic, nor is it love. It’s fantasy and drama and excitement. You can only choose to make better decisions going forward, which would mean forgetting about this guy unless he decides to become single. And don’t hold your breath waiting around for that to happen by the way, cuz chances are it won’t.

SUNALSORISES





He’s always been in love with you ... but isn’t making a move now that you’re single and making yourself available? (A drunken one-nighter doesn’t count.) At most, he’d be open to having you as a side piece. Texting is comfortable because it doesn’t require much effort for him. Forget about this going anywhere and focus on your studies.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





Unless I missed something this guy is still married. That’s a big red flag that should not be ignored even if you want to ignore the others.

SUNALSORISES

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.