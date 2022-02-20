Dracut police investigate nonfatal shooting of 22-year-old man

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old Dracut man was shot in the town Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was found suffering from a gunshot wound after officers responded to a report of shots fired and a person shot near 1132 Lakeview Ave. at 2:28 p.m., Dracut police said in a statement.

The man was treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.