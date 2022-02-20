Dracut police investigate nonfatal shooting of 22-year-old man

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old Dracut man was shot in the town Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was found suffering from a gunshot wound after officers responded to a report of shots fired and a person shot near 1132 Lakeview Ave. at 2:28 p.m., Dracut police said in a statement.
The man was treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.
Officers searched the area but found no suspects. Police reviewed surveillance video and found that “a possibly gray-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area.”
Police said there is no danger to the public.
Advertisement
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 978-957-2123.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.