Four injured, including 8-year-old girl, when SUV crashes into Five Guys in Framingham

Four people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl, when an SUV crashed into a Five Guys restaurant in Framingham Saturday afternoon, police said.
A woman in her 40s, was pulling into a spot at the restaurant on Cochituate Road, when she hit the accelerator, drove through the windows, and into the dining area at about 1:46 p.m., according to Rachel M. Mickens, a spokeswoman for the Framingham police.
The restaurant was fairly crowded at the time, Mickens said in an e-mail Sunday morning, and people were struck by both the SUV and broken glass from the windows.
A man and a woman, both 29, were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries, Mickens said. The 8-year-old girl and her father declined to be taken to the hospital opting to seek medical attention on their own.
There was no indication of impairment in the driver, Michens said. The cause of the crash is ongoing, she said.
Alex De Leon, a manager at the restaurant, said on Saturday that he had no estimate on how much damage was done to the building.
