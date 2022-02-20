Four injured, including 8-year-old girl, when SUV crashes into Five Guys in Framingham

Four people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl, when an SUV crashed into a Five Guys restaurant in Framingham Saturday afternoon, police said.

A woman in her 40s, was pulling into a spot at the restaurant on Cochituate Road, when she hit the accelerator, drove through the windows, and into the dining area at about 1:46 p.m., according to Rachel M. Mickens, a spokeswoman for the Framingham police.

The restaurant was fairly crowded at the time, Mickens said in an e-mail Sunday morning, and people were struck by both the SUV and broken glass from the windows.