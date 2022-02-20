Grafton man, 21, killed when car plunges into water off Menauhant Beach

The man was traveling south on Central Avenue at high speed when he drove past the sign, crossed over to Menauhant Road, and crashed over an embankment, plunging into the water, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

A 21-year-old driver from Grafton was killed Sunday morning after he sped past a stop sign and his vehicle plummeted into the ocean at Menauhant Beach in Falmouth, police said.

The car was found later in the morning, and Falmouth emergency responders were sent to the scene at 9:28 a.m., according to Lieutenant Douglas DeCosta, a Falmouth police spokesman.

State Police divers entered the water around noon and found the car 15 to 20 feet from the shore in about 5 feet of water, Procopio said. The tide had been higher when the car crashed earlier in the morning, he said.

The man, whose name was not released, was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.

The car was towed out of the water by State Police, Procopio said.

The crash remains under investigation by Falmouth police and State Police.

