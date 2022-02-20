Man shot and killed in incident involving police in Walpole, N.H.

A man is dead after an incident involving police overnight in Walpole, N.H., according to the office of Attorney General John Formella.
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is responding to the shooting, the statement said. No police officers were reported injured.
The man’s identity was not immediately released pending notification of his family.
The statement said there is no threat to the public.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
