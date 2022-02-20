Murders of two Black Winthrop residents cited among white supremacist killings in ADL report

Extremist-related killings are rare among the nation’s homicides, the report said, but their impacts are widely felt. Such killings, the report said, “can have a disproportionate effect on communities, especially when they take the form of a hate crime or a terrorist attack.”

That report, released last week by the organization’s Center on Extremism, said domestic extremists killed at least 29 people in 19 incidents across the United States in 2021, according to the report, up from 23 extremist-related murders in 2020.

The murders of two Black people gunned down in Winthrop last year by a man who wrote white supremacist screeds was cited by the Anti-Defamation League in a report that warned of the threat posed by domestic extremists.

Advertisement

Nearly half of the extremist killings counted by the organization last year were by white supremacists, the report said, including the June murders in Winthrop of David Green, 68, a retired state trooper, and Ramona Cooper, a 60-year-old US Air Force veteran.

Investigators later said their killer, 28-year-old Nathan Allen, was motivated by hate.

Green and Cooper were both Black, and investigators later discovered Allen left behind white supremacist writings that supported violence against Black and Jewish people. Allen passed by several white people without firing at them before he encountered Green and Cooper.

On the afternoon of his attack, Allen stole a truck from Argyle Street and crashed head-on into an SUV on nearby Shirley Street, then into a building. After Allen emerged from the wreck, he started walking along Shirley Street.

Allen shot Cooper in the back several times near the corner of Crescent Street.

Green, who had left his Beach Street home when he heard noise from the scene, was shot in an alleyway off Shirley Street.

Investigators later said Green had tried to disarm Allen, before he was shot repeatedly in the head, neck, and torso.

Advertisement

Allen was killed after exchanging gunfire with a Winthrop police sergeant who had responded to the shooting scene. That sergeant risked his life to stop Allen, said Winthrop police Chief Terence Delehanty.

The city continues to hold the victims and their families “in our hearts,” he said in a e-mail Sunday.

“I was very moved last year by the way everyone came together in Winthrop as a community to make a strong statement against hate,” Delehanty said. “We must continue to call out and denounce hate everywhere we encounter it.”

The Anti-Defamation League report, which was posted Tuesday, noted that Allen had a “normal exterior”: He married his longtime fiancé in 2020 and had worked to become a licensed physical therapist.

But underneath, the report said, “something was lurking.”

He accumulated volumes of white supremacist literature, and in late June, wrote a hateful diatribe in a journal that promoted white supremacy and attacked Black and Jewish people, the report said. He called the material “The Allen Diaries,” which was an apparent reference to a white supremacist novel promoting a white revolution, the report said.

Allen made claims in his writings about the superiority of the white race. In one passage he wrote “Racism is good,” and advocated for the murder of Black people. His plans for the shootings remain unclear, but officials noted at the time that the truck crashed not far from a Jewish synagogue.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters a few days after the chaos, then-Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said “there was hate in this man’s heart.”

\Current Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said, in an e-mail over the weekend, that the “vile, racist beliefs of the individual” who killed Green and Cooper have no place in Winthrop or anywhere else.

“Good and right minded people in our nation and around the world must unequivocally condemn extremist beliefs and the gangs that foster them,” Hayden said.

The Anti-Defamation League said most of the 2021 murders included in its report were committed by right-wing extremists, including members of the sovereign citizen movement as well as white supremacists. Two killings were committed by Black nationalists and one by an Islamic extremist, the report said.

Among 13 killings by white supremacists last year, five were committed by people with ties to white supremacist prison gangs, the report said. The others, including the murders committed by Allen, were by people with no identifiable ties to specific groups.

The report said three people killed by extremists in 2021 were law enforcement officers, including a deputy fatally shot in Georgia.

Guns played a significant role in last year’s extremist killings. More than 80 percent of murders committed by extremists were firearms-related, the report said.

Extremism flourished in the United States last year, the report said, beginning with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump. That violence was followed by more extremist rallies and protests that included efforts to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election and oppose vaccine mandates, the report said.

Advertisement

The organization reported the most deadly year for domestic extremists was 1995, when nearly 200 people died. That figure includes the 168 victims of the bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City.

The next-deadliest was 2016, when 78 people were killed by extremists, including victims of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the report said. Seventy people died during the previous year, among them victims of shootings in San Bernardino, Chattanooga, and Charleston, the report said.

The report found 54 extremist killings in 2018, among them, the victims of shootings at a synagogue in Pittsburgh and at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

In 2009, 46 people died due to domestic extremists, the report said, including the victims of a shooting at the US Army’s base in Fort Hood, Texas. Another 45 people were killed in 2019 by extremists, including those shot and killed at a Walmart in El Paso, the report said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.