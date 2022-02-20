One train strikes another in Spencer, injuring three

Three railroad workers were taken to the hospital after one train struck another that was sitting still in Spencer early Sunday morning, officials said.
A rail maintenance equipment train crashed into a stationary CSX Transportation train near Gauthier Road about 1:30 a.m., injuring three workers who were aboard, according to a statement from CSX, which operates trains across much of North America.
The workers were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life-threatening injuries, Spencer Fire and Emergency Services said.
Train vs train collision on the CSX main line by Gauthier Rd. W entrapment. Total of 3 victims transported to UMASS with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/O3IIE8WQps— Spencer Fire (@SpencerFire1) February 20, 2022
CSX said it appreciated “the swift response of the Spencer Police Department.”
The cause of the crash is under investigation, CSX said.
