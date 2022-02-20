One train strikes another in Spencer, injuring three

Three railroad workers were taken to the hospital after one train struck another that was sitting still in Spencer early Sunday morning, officials said.

A rail maintenance equipment train crashed into a stationary CSX Transportation train near Gauthier Road about 1:30 a.m., injuring three workers who were aboard, according to a statement from CSX, which operates trains across much of North America.

The workers were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life-threatening injuries, Spencer Fire and Emergency Services said.