Victim expected to survive after Roxbury stabbing

A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing just outside Egleston Square in Roxbury on Sunday night, Boston police said.
Officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Homestead Street around 8:43 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to a local hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services, Tavares said.
No further information was immediately available. The incident is under investigation.
Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.