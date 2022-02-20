fb-pixel Skip to main content

Victim expected to survive after Roxbury stabbing

By Maysoon Khan Globe Correspondent,Updated February 20, 2022, 51 minutes ago

A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing just outside Egleston Square in Roxbury on Sunday night, Boston police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Homestead Street around 8:43 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to a local hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services, Tavares said.

No further information was immediately available. The incident is under investigation.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.

