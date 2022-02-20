‘We’re not going to back down’: As threat of Russian invasion looms, local Ukrainians remain resilient

Some talked about fears for relatives and friends who remain in the country; others struck a resilient tone, saying Ukraine should hold its ground and not bend to pressure from Russia.

Hundreds gathered at two Ukrainian churches in Jamaica Plain Sunday morning to stand together in the face of the conflict and decry Russia’s positioning of significant combat forces on the country’s northern, eastern, and southern borders.

As warnings of a Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine continue to grow louder and more urgent, local Ukrainians and those with ties to the country are on edge as they watch from afar as tensions soar.

“Ukrainian people are very special, they’re not going to back down,” said Julian D’Andre, a Quincy resident who lived in Ukraine for 19 years before moving to the US. “That resilience is built into our blood.”

The growing threat of invasion drew D’Andre, whose mother is currently in Kyiv, to Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church, where around 100 congregants knelt in silence and prayed Sunday morning as hymns echoed off the church’s stained-glass windows. The Ukrainian people have been in a tense relationship with Russia for years, and D’Andre said that while Russia’s arming of the Ukrainian border has made him worry, he does not yet feel the need to panic.

“We’re cautious, we’re nervous,” said D’Andre, “ it’s something that I’m thinking about constantly. But at the same time, this is something we’ve been dealing with, really for 30 years over our independence.”

The U.S. and some of its allies warned over the past week that they believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and that an attack could come soon. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to do so and has dismissed the U.S. claims as propaganda and “hysteria.”

The U.S. estimates Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel in and around Ukraine, including in Belarus, on the Russian-Ukrainian border, in occupied Crimea, and at sea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday on Putin to choose a place where the two leaders could meet to try to resolve the crisis and on Sunday appealed for a cease-fire on Twitter.

And Vice President Kamala Harris warned of the potential of war in Europe, should Russia invade Ukraine. The US, along with many European countries, have threatened immediate, harsh sanctions if it does.

Around the world, Ukrainians and supporters of the country have held “Stand With Ukraine” events in recent days.

In Boston on Sunday, following services at the two Ukrainian churches, dozens of cars — bedecked in blue-and-yellow flags and signs reading “Stop Putin’s War” and “Say no to Putin” — formed a motorcade and weaved through the streets, drawing beeps and cheers of support from passersby.

Among the drivers was Markian Dobczansky, a historian of Ukraine, Russia, and the Soviet Union and whose grandparents are from Ukraine.

“I have friends and colleagues and people that I care about there,” said Dobczansky. “And now Russia has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops on the border. That’s really dangerous and, frankly, frightening.”

Katyrina Romanuik, 82, listened carefully to the words and songs of the Ukrainian priest who led the memorial service at Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church.

As she finished a silent prayer, she quietly traced the symbol of a cross on her chest. Romanuik, her daughter Olga Popovich said, has eight children, two of whom are in Ukraine.

“She is very afraid for her children,” said Popovich. “Every Sunday we come here and pray for our family and for this awful war to end. Today is especially hard.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

