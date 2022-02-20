Weston man suffers severe injury in snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

A Weston man was injured after his rented snowmobile slid off a New Hampshire trail and crashed Sunday morning, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

Robert Enzmann, 59, suffered a severe leg injury while his young son, who was a passenger on the snowmobile, was not hurt, the department said in a statement.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Corridor 19 in Conway, N.H., about two miles south of the intersection with Hurricane Mountain Road, the department said. Enzmann was moving on a downhill left turn when he drifted off the right side of the trail and crashed into a tree and a boulder, the department said.