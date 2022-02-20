Weston man suffers severe injury in snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

A Weston man was injured after his rented snowmobile slid off a New Hampshire trail and crashed Sunday morning, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Robert Enzmann, 59, suffered a severe leg injury while his young son, who was a passenger on the snowmobile, was not hurt, the department said in a statement.
The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Corridor 19 in Conway, N.H., about two miles south of the intersection with Hurricane Mountain Road, the department said. Enzmann was moving on a downhill left turn when he drifted off the right side of the trail and crashed into a tree and a boulder, the department said.
Enzmann and his son were riding with a small group, and other members called the rental company and 911 for help. The North Conway Fire Department, Conway police, and Action Ambulance responded, and Enzmann and his son were driven out of the woods on snowmobiles and taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, the department said.
The department urged snowmobile riders to be cautious on the trails.
“This season has had some particularly mild weather periods that have created extremely icy trail conditions,” the statement said.
