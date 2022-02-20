Woman dies in Kingston after dropped candle sparks blaze

A woman died Saturday afternoon in Kingston after she dropped a candle that ignited her clothing, causing serious injuries, fire officials said.

Kingston firefighters were sent to South Street around 3 p.m. after receiving a 911 call, said Kingston Fire Chief Mark R. Douglass, Kingston Police Chief Maurice J. Splaine, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz in a statement.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an older woman suffering from serious injuries that were caused when she dropped a candle that lit her clothing on fire, the statement said. The woman, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.