Woman dies in Kingston after dropped candle sparks blaze

A woman died Saturday afternoon in Kingston after she dropped a candle that ignited her clothing, causing serious injuries, fire officials said.
Kingston firefighters were sent to South Street around 3 p.m. after receiving a 911 call, said Kingston Fire Chief Mark R. Douglass, Kingston Police Chief Maurice J. Splaine, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz in a statement.
Upon arrival, firefighters found an older woman suffering from serious injuries that were caused when she dropped a candle that lit her clothing on fire, the statement said. The woman, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.
“If clothing ignites, it can cause terrible burns,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “When using candles or cooking on a stovetop, wear short or tightly-rolled sleeves so they don’t brush up against the flames. If clothing does catch fire, smother it rather than trying to run or bat it out.”
No structural damage was done to the woman’s home, the statement said.
“I’d like to express the deepest condolences of the Kingston Fire Department to the victim’s family,” Douglass said. “Remember that even a small flame can pose a fire and burn hazard.”
The last fatal candle fire in Massachusetts occurred on Dec. 8, 2020, in Revere. That blaze killed one person and injured two residents and a firefighter, the statement said.
