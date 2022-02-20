Fearing Russian invasion of their home country, Ukrainians converge on Washington for support

People gather for a vigil in solidarity with Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

On the steps outside the Lincoln Memorial, women adorned in traditional Ukrainian floral head wreaths discussed the looming threat to their home country. A few children, packed into a wagon, clutched miniature Ukrainian flags as activists delivered speeches over a loudspeaker before a scheduled march to the White House.

WASHINGTON - A sea of blue and yellow flags waved above the heads of about 300 demonstrators who gathered Sunday afternoon to show support to Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion.

There were similar demonstrations in Warsaw, Madrid and other cities as people demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin withdraw his troops. In Washington, men and women in the crowd stood close and draped the blue and yellow flags over their shoulders.

The event drew Ukrainian Americans, as well as supporters from throughout Eastern Europe, who have been on edge since Putin deployed more than 150,000 Russian troops at Ukraine's borders.

They gathered to show support to a country bracing for attack and to urge President Joe Biden to take strong action against Russia if it attempts to seize control of the former Soviet state. About 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed to bolster NATO defenses in nearby Poland and Germany.

Tetiana Vuitsik, a 34-year-old nanny, has family in western Ukraine and friends in the country's capital, Kyiv. "They're preparing for the worst," she said. Some are topping off their cars with gas in case they need to evacuate, Vuitsik said.

Others are withdrawing money from the bank to make sure they have cash on hand and stocking up on groceries. "We are calling every day to make sure they are OK," said Vuitsik, who drove with her friend, Ruslan Semchuk, from Stamford, Conn., to attend the demonstration.

Biden met with the National Security Council Sunday to discuss the threat, and warned an attack could be expected "in the coming days." On Friday, he said he believed Putin had decided to invade Ukraine and target the capital of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, civilians on the ground in eastern Ukraine are enduring an increase in shelling from separatists. Demonstrators on Sunday said they are thankful for Washington's support, but want Biden to enact more stringent sanctions against Russia and continue sending weapons to Ukraine. Still, some Ukrainians living abroad are feeling helpless.

"We couldn't just stay home," said Mariya Mykhantso, 37. "We can't ignore everything that's about to happen in our country." Mykhantso was born in the Lviv region of on the western side of Ukraine, and now resides in Arlington, Va. She said her family is bracing for an attack. "Ukraine is suffering from this aggressive attitude of Russia," Mykhantso said. "We want nothing but peace."

Demonstrators also honored the Ukrainians who died during the Revolution of Dignity, a wave of protests during the winter of 2013-2014 that ousted President Viktor Yanukovych after he refused to sign an association agreement with the European Union.

Shortly after the uprising, Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

The incident has inspired the artwork of Ola Rondiak, a 55-year-old artist based in New York and Kyiv. She brought one of her pieces to the demonstration, a motanka doll - traditionally gifted from mothers to daughters to deliver wisdom and strength - sculpted from plaster.

The sculpture bore the faces of the Heavenly Hundred, protesters who were killed during the revolution in 2014. Rondiak invited members of the crowd to sign the artwork and leave messages, a living piece of art, she said.

Her husband is back in Kyiv, and she's waiting for tensions to die down before returning. But she's optimistic about the country she's called home for 25 years.

“They’re not going backwards again,” she said.