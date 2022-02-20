Newsom’s new COVID-19 plan aims to move California out of ‘crisis mode’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday described the new pandemic plan he released last week as a “more sensible and sustainable” approach that would lead the state out of “crisis mode” now that omicron cases had dropped significantly and many residents were eager to move on.
His comments on MSNBC followed an announcement from state officials last week about a “next-phase” plan, which would prioritize strategies such as coronavirus vaccination and stockpiling supplies while easing away from emergency response measures like mask mandates.
“A year and a half, two years ago, we had a war metaphor and we were hoping there would be a day where there would be a ticker-tape parade a la World War II,” Newsom said. “At the end of the day, though, I think we are realizing that we’re going to have to live with different variants and this disease for many, many years. And that’s what this plan does — it sets out a course to do it sustainably.”
The omicron variant sparked an enormous surge in California. Although the state has seen a sharp decline in known infections since mid-January, new cases are still hovering at more than 13,000 per day. Overall, through the pandemic, the coronavirus has infected at least 1 in 5 Californians and killed more than 84,000, according to a New York Times database.
California is among the many states to loosen masking requirements in recent weeks, with Hawaii as the last state holding onto a statewide mandate. Puerto Rico also has yet to announce upcoming changes.
California’s new plan emphasizes surveillance and preparedness, focusing on continuing to promote vaccines while stockpiling medical supplies, ensuring surge staffing, combating disinformation, and increasing wastewater and genomic tracking to spot new variants. Under the plan, mask requirements would be subject to change based on the severity and volume of new infections.
On CNN on Sunday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also emphasized the uncertainty of what could be around the corner, even though he had lifted mask mandates and other restrictions last summer. Asked why more governors were doing so now, he highlighted the protection now offered by booster shots, which dramatically decrease the risk of severe illness.
California and Colorado have reported a fully vaccinated rate of about 70%; roughly 92% of Colorado residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, compared with 89% in California.