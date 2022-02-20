Newsom’s new COVID-19 plan aims to move California out of ‘crisis mode’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday described the new pandemic plan he released last week as a “more sensible and sustainable” approach that would lead the state out of “crisis mode” now that omicron cases had dropped significantly and many residents were eager to move on.

His comments on MSNBC followed an announcement from state officials last week about a “next-phase” plan, which would prioritize strategies such as coronavirus vaccination and stockpiling supplies while easing away from emergency response measures like mask mandates.

“A year and a half, two years ago, we had a war metaphor and we were hoping there would be a day where there would be a ticker-tape parade a la World War II,” Newsom said. “At the end of the day, though, I think we are realizing that we’re going to have to live with different variants and this disease for many, many years. And that’s what this plan does — it sets out a course to do it sustainably.”