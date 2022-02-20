One dead, five wounded in shooting at a Portland protest against police violence

The shooting appeared to be “a confrontation between armed protesters and an armed homeowner,” Lt. Nathan Sheppard said by phone Sunday. “That’s what the preliminary investigation is indicating.”

The Portland Police Bureau said a woman was dead when officers arrived. Two men and three other women were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night at the start of a protest in Portland against killings by police officers.

He declined to provide details about the people hospitalized, saying it was not common practice to do so, and declined to say whether anyone was in custody.

The crime scene “was extremely chaotic,” the police said in a statement Sunday, “and a number of witnesses were uncooperative with responding officers. Most people on scene left without talking to police.”

The statement added that detectives believe a large number of people either witnessed what happened or recorded the incident. “This is a very complicated incident, and investigators are trying to put this puzzle together without having all the pieces,” the statement said.

A news conference about the shooting Sunday was disrupted almost immediately by several protesters, one of whom denounced white nationalism.

A statement from the office of Mayor Ted Wheeler said that he was “closely monitoring the situation with Police Chief Chuck Lovell.”

“We will provide an update once more information is available,” the statement said.

The shooting took place near a park in Portland that has been the staging ground for a number of protests against police killings in recent years. Neighbors said several shots were fired.

“I was sitting in the room talking to my wife, and all of a sudden you hear repeated gunshots,” said Jeff Pry, who lives in the area.

Protesters were to meet around 7 p.m. and begin to march around 8 p.m. local time from the Normandale Park area, according to flyers shared online before the event. The shooting seemed to take place as the march began, but few accounts online shared details, and many activists did not respond to requests for comment.

Protesters have demonstrated in Portland against police killings for years, some since before George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

The march Saturday night was partly led by Letha Winston, whose son Patrick Kimmons was fatally shot in 2018 by police officers in Portland who were responding to an altercation. A grand jury determined that deadly force was justified. Winston has held sometimes weekly marches to protest for racial justice.

Information on social media indicated the protest Saturday was in response to the death of Amir Locke, 22, who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis when they were carrying out a search warrant early on Feb. 2. The killing of Locke, who was Black, stirred anger in Portland.

Locke was not the target of the police raid, which was carried out with a so-called no-knock warrant that does not require notifying residents. Minneapolis has since suspended the use of such warrants.

In an image that promoted the protest on social media, organizers sought “justice for Patrick Kimmons” and others in addition to Locke.

In Portland, the demonstrations over racial justice have sometimes spiraled into violence between protesters and counterprotesters, but initial reports did not indicate that counterprotesters were present Saturday night.

Police in Portland have acknowledged using force more than 6,000 times during protests in 2020, prompting a reprimand from the Justice Department, which has said they were out of compliance with a previous settlement agreement.

The use of clandestine FBI surveillance teams in response to the Portland protests, and militarized federal agents who were sent to protect federal buildings, stirred concerns about violation of rights and government overreach.

In 2020 the Portland City Council voted to partly defund the police bureau, but it later reversed course after an increase in shootings and murders. Last year, there were more than 90 murders in Portland, eclipsing the previous record of 66 set in the 1990s.