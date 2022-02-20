Climate activists get utilities’ attention

We have to chart new paths together for sake of planet

Re “Outsiders sway utilities to test novel heating” by David Abel (Page A1, Feb. 13): I am inspired by the dogged determination of activists Zeyneb Magavi and Audrey Schulman, who have different professional backgrounds but share a passion for finding creative solutions to our pending climate crisis. It will take all of us to recognize and then act on the dangers that we all face from a heating planet.

We need to find ways to reduce our carbon footprints in every way possible in order to keep the planet habitable. Continuing to do things the same way we have for generations will not address the existential threat that we are all under. Let’s bring together passionate experts from every field to find cost-efficient, sustainable ways for us to live in a safer, cleaner world today and in the future.