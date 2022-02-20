Climate activists get utilities’ attention

We have to chart new paths together for sake of planet
Re “Outsiders sway utilities to test novel heating” by David Abel (Page A1, Feb. 13): I am inspired by the dogged determination of activists Zeyneb Magavi and Audrey Schulman, who have different professional backgrounds but share a passion for finding creative solutions to our pending climate crisis. It will take all of us to recognize and then act on the dangers that we all face from a heating planet.
We need to find ways to reduce our carbon footprints in every way possible in order to keep the planet habitable. Continuing to do things the same way we have for generations will not address the existential threat that we are all under. Let’s bring together passionate experts from every field to find cost-efficient, sustainable ways for us to live in a safer, cleaner world today and in the future.
Edwin Andrews
Malden
Get hip to idea that gas isn’t only way to deliver heat
David Abel highlighted an open secret in the article “Outsiders sway utilities to test novel heating”: Gas isn’t the only way to deliver heat. The persuasive arguments for geothermal districts, championed by Audrey Schulman and Zeyneb Magavi, codirectors of the Home Energy Efficiency Team, or HEET, bolster the idea that utilities can come up with something safer and cleaner than heating by gas.
Yet the same utilities have not shown us a business plan that is fully climate ready. By March, these companies that deliver gas to our homes and buildings must submit plans to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. For a clean energy future for Massachusetts, those plans must not allow new gas lines, gas appliances, hydrogen, or biofuels as part of the mix.
Susan Redlich
Cambridge
Two women concerned for their children — and rest of humanity
Thank you for putting this story front and center in last Sunday’s edition. Some good news regarding climate, for a change (no pun intended): an effort by (it figures) two women, motivated by concern for their children and, oh yes, the rest of humanity and our sacred, extraordinary planet.
John Hagan
Boston