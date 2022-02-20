Laws curbing teaching are textbook case of backward thinking

I cannot be the only teacher who recognizes the irony in statements such as the one quoted in the article “Warily, teachers tackling Black History Month” (Page A11, Feb. 13) — that no one “should feel ‘discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress’ because of their race or sex.” Good teachers will never disrespect their students. Nevertheless, for generations, students of color, students from the LGBTQ community, students eligible for free lunches, students with disabilities, neurodiversity, or differences of size or shape have been made to feel all these things. However, now that white students might feel some discomfort when faced with the reality of our history, alarms go off, curriculum is attacked, and books are banned.

Advertisement

Discomfort is a healthy and normal response to injustice, exclusion, and hypocrisy. Discomfort stimulates curiosity, and growth often occurs when we are outside our comfort zones. Those who profess to be protecting children in the name of comfort are instead setting young people up for an even more uncomfortable awakening as they mature.

Bonnie Bishop

Nahant





This is no way to learn about the country’s past

Reading the recent coverage of states banning the discussion of racism, such as the article “Warily, teachers tackling Black History Month,” I recalled a dinner table conversation of the mid-1950s. I was probably in the sixth grade, and was telling my parents about what we were studying in history.

My dad spoke up to my mother: “It wasn’t until college that I learned about how we treated the Indians and the slaves. He’s learning it already.”

What a shame that politicians are now trying to re-sanitize history so that children of the mid-21st century will again have to wait for college, if ever, to receive an adequate education about their country’s past.

Richard Barbieri

Milton