More oversight needed from MBTA oversight board

That’s bad news for anyone who depends on public transit — and a disappointing development given the important work done by the new board’s predecessor, the Fiscal and Management Control Board . Established in July 2015, after the catastrophic winter that came to be known as “ Snowmageddon,” the Fiscal and Management Control Board played an important role in providing regular updates about the T’s operating budget and progress on capital projects, and also raised important questions about T priorities and service delivery. “It was a really successful board,” said Jim Aloisi, a former state secretary of transportation. “By the time it finished its job, the board built up confidence not just in the quality of their work, but in their transparency and willingness to listen and plan for the future. It’s a tough act to follow.”

The MBTA faces serious fiscal, ridership, and safety challenges, which means it’s critical for the new MBTA oversight board to live up to its name and provide oversight. Yet based on a recent Globe story, the recently created MBTA board of directors has the vibe of a creaky old Orange Line car rather than a sleek new one, raising concerns about the ability and willingness of board members to do the job they are supposed to do on the public’s behalf.

Advertisement

When it comes to the next act on oversight, a sense of urgency has been sadly lacking from the state. The old board went out of business on June 30. On July 29, Governor Charlie Baker signed a law creating the new seven-member board. It includes the secretary of transportation and one member with municipal government experience. The other five members are appointed by the governor, and it took until October for Baker to do that. Aloisi said the new board model represents a “definite pivot” away from the intensive oversight provided by the old one, and “whether that turns out to be wise is an open question.”

There’s plenty for the new board to probe. For example, as the Globe reported, more than four months after an escalator at a Back Bay station malfunctioned, injuring several riders, many key questions remain unanswered, such as exactly what went wrong. There have been Red and Green line derailments. In January, a woman was killed after her car was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train. Last September, a Boston University professor fell to his death when he accessed a rusty staircase near the Columbia T station that was blocked off but never fixed.

Advertisement

At a recent meeting of the board of directors reported by the Globe, MBTA staff reviewed progress made on 61 safety recommendations made by an outside group of experts hired by the state to audit the T. More than two years after the T received the findings, two-thirds of the recommendations were completed; one-third are in progress, the staff said. According to the Globe report, none of the directors asked about the series of recent safety incidents at the T, including the Green Line crash in July that sent 27 people to the hospital, or the escalator malfunction at Back Bay.

Beyond safety, which is of the utmost importance, there are other areas of concern. How will the T bounce back from the pandemic-influenced drop in ridership? Aloisi said the board’s discussion about charging people money for newly designed Charlie Cards puts the emphasis on money versus encouraging ridership. The transfer of $500 million of operating money to the capital account also concerns him.

Advertisement

Still, whether the intensive oversight provided by the Fiscal and Management Control Board was “sustainable for the long term” was a legitimate issue of concern, said Chris Dempsey, a former assistant secretary of transportation, who is currently running for state auditor. Yet he also believes that the questions being raised about the new board “are fair. This is the time when the culture gets set. The rhythms get set.”

The right culture and rhythm is important; otherwise, a bumpy ride lies ahead for public transit in Massachusetts.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.