Turning the Sunshine State into a state of hate

Suddenly, an alarm sounds and the room is bathed in a pulsing red light. In the back of the class hangs a warning: “STATE-APPROVED TOPICS ONLY.” The student stops but the teacher tells her, “It’s OK. You should be proud. Go ahead.” Before the girl can continue, a voice comes over the PA system: “Mrs. Thompson, please report to the front office.”

With a reassuring nod from her classmate — a girl wearing a hijab — a student walks to the front of a classroom to read her essay. “Tell us about your hero,” her teacher says. “I have two heroes,” the student begins. “My two moms.”

It’s not a scene from the latest dystopian hit series; it’s an ad from Equality Florida, that state’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. If Governor Ron DeSantis has his way, his own real-life version could soon play out in classrooms across Florida.

A potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, DeSantis seems to think he can pave his path to the White House with codified hate. Florida Republicans continue to push a Parental Rights in Education bill that will block teachers from discussing LGBTQ topics deemed not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” It will also allow parents to sue school districts accused of violating the ban. When — not if — the bill reaches DeSantis’s desk, he will sign it into law.

That’s why civil rights activists have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It’s not about parental rights. It’s another salvo by conservatives to criminalize language, erase history, and demonize the lives of an entire community.

What began in 2020 with then president Donald Trump attacking “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, a New York Times Magazine writer, was never designed to stop there. School board meetings now roil with more lies than facts about critical race theory, even though it is not taught in elementary school or high school. A Tennessee school board banned “Maus,” Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its district curriculum. Other books, many written by people who are Black, brown, and/or LGBTQ, have been pulled from library shelves.

“You have to talk about all of these bills together, because each of them carries a different piece of the surveillance and censorship state that gives the government broad license to censor conversations about American history, the origins of racism and injustice, the very existence of LGBT people,” Nadine Smith, Equality Florida’s executive director, said during a recent PEN America discussion about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Human Rights Campaign officials called 2021 this nation’s “worst year in recent history” for LGBTQ rights with a record number of new discriminatory laws. This year could be even worse with DeSantis’s deplorable efforts serving as a blueprint for other Republican-led legislatures.

Ebonni Chrispin of AIDS Healthcare Foundation at the news conference several groups held in opposition to HB 1577. Rick Wilson/Associated Press

On CNN, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is raising twins with his husband, Chasten, imagined what could happen someday if their children mention during class what they did over the weekend with their dads.

“Is the teacher supposed to say, ‘No, we don’t talk about that here’?” he said. “At any age where it’s appropriate to talk about a kid’s mom and dad, then it should be appropriate to talk about a kid’s mom and mom, dad and dad, or whatever family structures we live with.”

That any law could threaten to ban such classroom conversations underlines that these bills are as much about erasing empathy as eradicating history. For years, polls have shown that those who know someone who is LGBTQ are more likely to support LGBTQ issues. Vilifying difference stamps certain groups as shameful and unworthy of rights afforded everyone else.

From censoring mentions of LGBTQ lives and issues to the so-called “discomfort” bill that would, if passed, eliminate from classrooms and workplaces discussions that make white people uncomfortable, DeSantis is on an unholy tear that beckons back centuries. Never forget that this is the same nation where enslaved Black people could be sold away from their families, tortured, or murdered for learning to read and write. Criminalizing access to knowledge is a white supremacist weapon of control as old as America itself.

In a “Twilight Zone” episode set in a time when all books are banned and a librarian awaits execution, Rod Serling, the series’ legendary creator, spoke of a room that “leads to the future — not a future that will be, but one that might be.”

This world “has patterned itself after every dictator who ever planted the ripping imprint of a boot on the pages of history since the beginning of time,” Serling says. ”It has refinements, technological advances, and a more sophisticated approach to the destruction of human freedom. But like every one of the superstates that preceded it, it has one iron rule: logic is an enemy and truth is a menace.”

More than 60 years later in Florida and nationwide, that future is now.





Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.