fb-pixel Skip to main content
Daytona 500

Austin Cindric wins Daytona 500 in thrilling green-white-checkered finish

By Jenna Fryer Associated Press,Updated February 20, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.Jared C. Tilton/Getty

Rookie driver Austin Cindric delivered car owner Roger Penske a fitting 85th birthday present on Sunday by winning the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s crown jewel season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway, in an overtime green-white-checkered shootout.

Cindric, the 23-year-old son of Penske Racing president Tim Cindric, drove his No. 2 Ford Mustang to Victory Lane in his Daytona 500 debut after holding off teammate Ryan Blaney and runner-up Bubba Wallace to capture the checkered flag following a frantic finish.

Ryan Briscoe finished third, Blaney finished fourth, and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.


"

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video