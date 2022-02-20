Austin Cindric wins Daytona 500 in thrilling green-white-checkered finish

Rookie driver Austin Cindric delivered car owner Roger Penske a fitting 85th birthday present on Sunday by winning the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s crown jewel season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway, in an overtime green-white-checkered shootout.

Cindric, the 23-year-old son of Penske Racing president Tim Cindric, drove his No. 2 Ford Mustang to Victory Lane in his Daytona 500 debut after holding off teammate Ryan Blaney and runner-up Bubba Wallace to capture the checkered flag following a frantic finish.

Ryan Briscoe finished third, Blaney finished fourth, and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.