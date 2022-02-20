Bruce Cassidy wants his defensemen more surly in front of the net, but knows there’s a fine line they can’t cross

“Bite” was thrown out as an alternative as Cassidy spoke Sunday after the Bruins’ optional practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy grinned at the thought of other words he could have used besides an expletive to indicate his defensemen needed to play with more nastiness around the net.

No matter the word choice, he got his point across. At the same time, when blue liner Brandon Carlo assessed the group’s effort in front of the net, he said it wasn’t as simple as tossing guys out of the way.

Before the season, the league made cross-checking a point of emphasis, with the intent to more strictly enforce the rule to promote offense and reduce injuries. The Bruins have been called for cross-checking 10 times. Carlo’s only been whistled once.

“I definitely feel like we’re battling,” Carlo said. “We’ve been working on it in practice as well. You’ve got to stay within the confinements of the cross-check rule. They’ve kind of harped down on that a little bit this year, so you don’t want to be overassertive.”

As a result of the crackdown, cross-checking penalties have increased. Last season, officials called 261 cross-checking penalties, according to IcyData.hockey. This season, they’ve already called 362. In terms of supplemental discipline, seven players were fined for cross-checking a year ago and one suspended. This year, five players have been fined and one suspended.

Knowing the league is paying extra attention, being physical also means being smart.

“I think you’ve seen it from us before,” Carlo said. “In those games where things do get physical, we don’t back down by any means. Yeah, there’s a nastiness that can become important in front of those net areas. It’s hard to say. There’s going to be situations where that’s the right play. And then there’s going to be situations where you don’t want to be taking too many penalties with time and score. I feel like we’re working very hard in front of the net. If he wants us to cross-check some people in the teeth then maybe we need to start doing that.”

Cassidy acknowledged Carlo had a point.

“There is a line where you don’t want to put your team down on a senseless penalty, thinking you’re playing hard,” he said. “So of course, that exists. I think when people say playing hard, they’re only thinking the actual physical act. Sometimes going in the corner at the same time with a guy and coming out with the puck is playing hard. It’s using your body positions, maybe getting inside, absorbing some of the hits to win a puck battle, taking a hit to make plays. There’s all those little things that go on through the course of the game, battles along the boards, that often determine the game.

If there’s a fine line, Cassidy said, “They’ve got to find it”

He used Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Senators as an example of a game in which hits that might have been whistled in the preseason — when the league was enforcing the rule strictly to get players accustomed to the change — weren’t being called.

“Sometimes those rules slip away,” Cassidy said. “And the players have to recognize it on the ice, ‘OK, today’s a day I get away with a little more,’ and use it to their advantage.”

Between Carlo, who stands 6 feet 6 inches and weighs 217 pounds, and Derek Forbort (6-4, 219), the Bruins have muscle. The task is deciding how to use it in a changing game.

“It’s getting those little kind of shots in that aren’t obvious in terms of moving guys and then establishing the position first, which is work,” Cassidy said. “You’ve got to work to get to that ‘X’ on the ice before the other guy does. And we tell our forwards the opposite all the time: You got to get inside there first before they do.

“So it is tougher now with the rules to get pushed out of there. So that’s the challenge for those guys. And the guys that are 6-5, they should have an advantage with their reach and length to establish position.”

Swayman in rhythm

Jeremy Swayman will be in net Monday against the Avalanche. It will be his fifth start since the All-Star break. He’s 2-1-1 with a .950 save percentage and 1.46 goals-against average over that span, which included allowing just three goals in three games on the recent road trip.

“He seems to have found some consistency — certainly on the road, that’s been good for him,” Cassidy said.

Colorado has the second-best offense in the league (3.98 goals per game). Nazem Kadri entered Sunday fourth in NHL scoring with a 21-42—63 line and Mikko Rantanen ninth (26-32—58).

“Different animal in Colorado,” Cassidy said. “They’re a high-octane team.”

Last month, the Avalanche climbed out of a 3-1 hole to snatch a 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Denver.

“I thought we were better than them for most of that hockey game,” Cassidy said. “Their D can really initiate transition and I thought our neutral zone defense frustrated them and created a lot of turnovers and ran them out of real estate.

“I guess what they did well that day was they changed their tactics and took advantage of us not being able to execute the breakout under pressure late in the game. And that’s where the game got turned around.”

Retribution for Hall?

If there’s any lingering resentment from Taylor Hall’s hit on Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, the Bruins will find out Monday.

MacKinnon left the ice bloodied after Hall delivered a shoulder in the open ice. The brunt of the damage was done by MacKinnon’s stick, which was between the pair when Hall delivered the blow.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog tried to defend MacKinnon at the moment, but Hall wouldn’t engage.

“Listen, you need to be ready every night,” Cassidy said. “I think [Colorado will] talk about it, to be quite honest. I think it was something that happened, they didn’t like it. Whether MacKinnon chooses to address it himself, I don’t know. I can’t speak for them. We’ll stick together as a team and just make sure we’re on our toes.”

After nearly a month, Cassidy said maybe everyone’s moved on. Plus MacKinnon delivered a hit to the head of Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick. Patrick has been sidelined since, but MacKinnon was not disciplined by the league.

“I don’t know,” Cassidy said. “Time has passed. MacKinnon had a hit on another player last week, so we know it works both ways at times.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.