Joaquín Niemann gets job done with wire-to-wire victory at Genesis Invitational

The 23-year-old from Chile chipped in for eagle on the par-5 11th to stretch his lead to five, and he held on for a two-shot victory over British Open champion Collin Morikawa (65) and Young, whose last hopes ended with a bogey from the bunker on the 16th. Young shot 70.

Staked to a three-shot lead, Niemann’s margin was down to one when he made a 7-foot birdie on the eighth hole and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young sailed the green and made bogey.

Joaquín Niemann survived a few nervous moments at Riviera and polished off a big week Sunday when he closed with an even-par 71 to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Genesis Invitational in 53 years.

About the only thing Niemann missed was a chance to break the oldest tournament scoring record on the PGA Tour. With two bogeys on the back nine, Niemann finished at 19-under 265, one short of the score Lanny Watkins had in 1985.

Morikawa holed an eagle chip on the infamous and reachable 10th hole that one-hopped into the cup, and two late birdies gave him a chance. But he missed a 10-footer on the 18th in his bid to win and reach No. 1 in the world.

Young, making only his 12th career PGA Tour start, was a runner-up for the second time this season. He also tied for second in Mississippi. Given the prestige of the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods, Young earned $1,068,000 for his tie for second. The purse was $12 million.

As for Niemann, Riviera hasn’t had a 23-year-old winner since Phil Rodgers in 1962, the tournament best known for Jack Nicklaus making his pro debut. Nicklaus tied for 50th and earned $33.33 that year.

Niemann picked up $2.16 million for his second PGA Tour victory.

No one else had much of a chance on a cool, breezy afternoon at Riviera. This was Niemann’s tournament from the start, when he opened with a pair of 63s and set or matched a tournament scoring record of some variety each day but the last one.

Charlie Sifford in 1969 was the last player to go wire-to-wire in the Genesis Invitational, significant because the elite tournament — it attracted everyone from the top 10 in the world this week — offers an exemption in Sifford’s name to promote diversity in golf.

This year is the 100th anniversary of when Sifford, the first Black golfer to win on the PGA Tour, was born. The No. 100 was on the first hole.

Niemann carved his own way around the fabled course. The most important birdie was at No. 8. He got plenty of breathing room with the eagle on No. 11.

Young was stayed close, even after a bogey on No. 10 when his flip wedge from short of the green failed to clear a bunker. He blasted out nicely to 4 feet but missed the par putt, slamming his bag with a putter as he left the green.

He still had a chance. Young drove into a bunker on the 15th, could only get out to the fairway and then holed out for birdie from 50 yards. Niemann missed a 4-foot par putt and took his second straight bogey, and the lead was down to two with three holes to play.

Young found a bunker for the second straight day on the par-3 16th. It wasn’t plugged like it was on Saturday, but he failed to get up-and-down. He birdied the par-5 17th to get back within two shots and needed some help. Niemann didn’t provide it, splitting the middle of the fairway, hitting to the back level of the green and two-putting for par from just inside 30 feet.

And then the celebration was on as his closest friends — Sergio Garcia of Spain, Mito Pereira of Chile and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico — formed a big group hug on the 18th.

Champions — Already the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history, Bernhard Langer completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday for his record fourth Chubb Classic title.

Langer won at 64 years, 5 months, 23 days to push his victory total to 43 on the 50-and-over tour, two behind Hale Irwin for the record, and win for the 16th straight season.

“I’m getting closer now.” Langer said about Irwin’s record. “Years ago I thought, `Well, that’s almost impossible to reach that.′ Looking back now, I’ve lost a bunch of playoffs the last three or four years. If I had won a couple of those, I would be right there.”

The German star became the oldest tour winner in October at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.

“I’m a very competitive person and so I love to compete,” Langer said. “I work hard at it, as you all know. I spent a lot of time practicing and trying to figure out the game.”

Langer closed with his second straight 4-under 68, birdieing the par-5 18th on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course in Naples, Fla., for the third day in a row, to finish at 16-under 200. He beat Tim Petrovic, who finished with a 69, by three strokes after taking a two-stroke lead into the final round.

Langer opened Thursday by shooting his age with a 64. In the final round, the two-time Masters champion had six birdies — going 4 for 4 on the par 5s — and two bogeys.

“I liked this golf course when I saw it last year,” Langer said. “I felt I could win here. It’s not one for the bombers, where you just hit it as far as you can and hit it again. You got to be very precise.”

. . .

A proposed Saudi-financed rival golf league took a massive hit when Dustin Johnson said he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour, and Bryson DeChambeau indicated he would stay where the stars were playing.

Johnson added his name to a growing list of golf’s top players who have said they are not interested in taking guaranteed riches from the “Super Golf League” that Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments are behind.

Johnson, a two-time major champion who has spent more time at No. 1 in the world than any of the current players — he now is at No. 6 — had kept his intentions quiet over the last few months, leading to speculation he would join.

“I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family.”

Like some other players, Johnson said there are areas where the PGA Tour can “improve and evolve.”

Hours later, DeChambeau posted a statement on Twitter that appeared to cool his enthusiasm.

“While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I,” DeChambeau said.

Each of the top eight players in the world have indicated they don’t plan to sign up for the Saudi-backed league. That doesn’t include some of golf’s other marquee players who have said they are not interested, such as Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.



