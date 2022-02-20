Matt Trudell, Andover boys’ hockey score a classic ‘victory’ in Newburyport

After the brief second of unknowing, the referee confirmed the Andover sophomore forward had, in fact, scored the deciding goal and earned the Golden Warriors a trip to the Bresnahan Division final of the Newburyport Bank Classic after they skated to a 2-2 tie with St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

“I wasn’t sure if I’d won the game or if we’d go into another round,” Trudell said later.

Matt Trudell said he was “figuratively on the edge of my seat” after burying his shootout attempt Sunday night at Henry Graf Skating Rink in Newburyport.

The matchup against the Pioneers (4-14-1) was pivotal, as both teams are teetering on the outer edge of the MIAA qualifiers, with Andover (7-9-3) ranked 30th and St. John’s at 31 entering Sunday. The top 32 teams in Division 1 are automatically qualifiers.

Advertisement

After losing to the Pioneers last Wednesday, Andover coach Kevin Drew rallied his troops for the rematch.

“There was much buildup,” he said. “There was a lot of little trash talk on the way out after the [previous] game. I told them to keep it in the memory banks. These guys knew what was at stake. They knew we had to win this game.”

The Warriors jumped out to an early lead, as senior forward Aidan Magner struck just 32 seconds into the game, but Zach MacLeod tied it for the Pioneers just 1:13 later. In the second period, Trudell took advantage of a lost defense and picked the top right corner to take the lead back, capitalizing on an odd-man rush.

“I saw the [defense] wasn’t pushing up on me and used the defense as a screen,” Trudell said.

Drew said after last week’s loss to the Pioneers, he coached the team to be more aggressive on the forecheck, and they bought into the plan.

Advertisement

“We don’t do a lot of goal scoring, it’s just the makeup of our team,” he said. “The first guy is way more aggressive [on the forecheck], we let him just go. We try to stay behind on defense and have turnovers on their end that way and it’s been working.”

“They couldn’t figure it out, [at one point,] they iced the puck 4 or 5 times in a row.”

The Pioneers fought back on Dominic Reidy’s third-period goal and forced overtime, and eventually the shootout.

Andover junior forward Nik Previte scored on the team’s second attempt, but St. John’s tied it up on its third attempt. With the game on his stick, Trudell delivered another snipe into the top right of the net.

“Originally I wanted to deke, but getting up to center ice and feeling the puck out, the ice was really bad,” he said. “So I decided I needed to shoot it, and it worked out in the end.”

It was senior JJ Quill in goal, making 26 saves and giving the team a chance to win in the shootout.

“Our goalie has to be on for us to win,” Drew said. “He was on tonight. He’s a smaller guy and he’s a very acrobatic goalie. He did a great job. I always tell my players if we score three goals, we don’t have a chance to lose.”

Drew’s coaching style is positive reinforcement, and always looking forward.

“I told my players: the goal is to get in [to the MIAA tournament],” he said. “Then, it’s 0-0 and you got to play somebody. Everyone starts next weekend 0-0.”

Advertisement

“I think we’re going to be surprising a team or two in the tournament. We don’t give up a lot of chances.”

Dracut/Tyngsborough 5, Methuen 3 — Senior captain Josh Savoie scored twice and freshman Jack Feeney netted his first varsity goal for D/T (14-6) in its nonleague win in a matchup of Dual County/Merrimack Valley 3 foes. Freshman Cam Caron and sophomore Mikey Desmarais added a goal and assist apiece.

Lynnfield 4, Martha’s Vineyard 2 — Junior defenseman Drew Damiani recorded a goal and an assist, senior forwards Will Steadman, Aidan Burke and Janssen Sperling added goals, and classmate Chase Carney tallied three assists as the Pioneers (16-2-1) captured the Fairleigh Dickinson Tournament championship.

It was the team’s first trip to Martha’s Vineyard in five years, and coach Jon Gardner said it was one of the team’s goals this season to win the tournament. After trailing 2-0 both Sunday and in Saturday’s matchup with Plymouth North, Lynnfield battled back and won each, 4-2.

“We have been hitting on this all year as far as having good morale, it’s a work in progress, the guys kept it positive,” Gardner said. “We have a lot of firepower, we’re getting our chances … we don’t like teams extending the lead. [After being down 0-2], we said, ‘They cannot get the next one.’ We cut into the lead, and eventually took our own.”

Advertisement

Milton 2, Brookline 1 — Junior captain Jimmy Fallon had a goal and assist, senior Owen Radley also scored and senior Jake Pelton made 28 saves to boost the Wildcats (12-7) in a Bay State Conference game at Walter Brown Arena.

Newburyport 3, Shrewsbury 2 — Senior captain Jon Groth, and juniors Zach McHugh and Charlie Forrest scored first-period goals, and the host Clippers (10-7-2) held on to advance to the Bresnahan Division championship game of the Newburyport Bank Classic at Graf Rink. Newburyport will face Andover in Tuesday’s final (7 p.m.).

Norwell 4, Marblehead 2 — Austin Shea scored a pair of goals for the Clippers, who advanced to the Fournier Division championship game in the Newburyport Bank Classic with the win at Graf Rink. Timmy Ward added a goal and assist, Griffin Vetrano a goal, and Ronan Schipani two assists for Norwell, which carries a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday’s championship game (5 p.m.) against Triton. Christopher Locke and Aidan Jalbert scored for the Headers (8-8-2), who take on Lowell in the consolation game Tuesday (3 p.m.).

Triton 1, Lowell 0 — Junior Wes Rollins earned the shutout and junior left wing Andrew Johnson scored for the Vikings in the Fournier Division opening-round game of the Newburyport Bank Classic at Graf Rink. Triton (5-13-1) plays Norwell in Tuesday’s championship game (5 p.m.).

Xaverian 5, La Salle (R.I.) 2 — Sophomore forward Jesse Peck, senior forward Brock Casey, senior forward Braden O’Hara, and junior forward Gavin Moynihan each scored for the Hawks (16-3-1), senior defenseman Nolan Dion recorded a pair of assists and tacked on the fifth goal on an empty-netter, and Xaverian took the win at Canton Ice House in the interstate matchup.

Advertisement

Girls’ hockey

Falmouth 4, Cape Cod 3 — Senior forward Samantha McKenzie’s third-period goal stood as the winner for the Clippers (12-6-1) in the Cape & Islands victory at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Pembroke 6, Marshfield 2 — Senior captain Megan Dorsey and freshman forward Jennifer Birolini potted two goals apiece for the Titans (12-5-0) in the Patriot League win at Thayer Sports Center in Braintree. Eighth-grade forwards Hannah D’Angelo and Mary Quatrale added one goal each.

Sandwich 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — The Blue Knights (16-4-1) finished their season with a road victory to claim the Cape & Islands League title at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis. Senior captain Caroline Barrett lit the lamp twice, eighth-grade forwards Emma MacPherson and Katie Barrett added goals, and junior captain Sophia Visceglio notched a shutout with 19 saves.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.