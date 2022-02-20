No. 1 BC High leaves no doubt, rolls over No. 2 Andover in IAABO Board 27/Comcast Classic

The top-ranked Eagles (18-0) jumped out to a 20-8 lead early in the second quarter, and never let their lead shrink back to single digits, as they stifled the second-ranked Golden Warriors (17-1) with another stout defensive effort.

In a battle with previously undefeated Andover in front of approximately 2,000 fans Sunday night at Woburn High, the Eagles led from wire-to-wire in an impressive 64-42 victory at the 32nd IAABO Board 27/Comcast Classic.

WOBURN — So far this season for BC High boys’ basketball, the bigger the stage, the bigger the performance.

“We have the motivation to be No. 1,” said Eagles senior Greg Cooper, who scored a game-high 20 points.

“Every day in practice, we’re always going 110 percent. That’s what coach [Bill Loughnane] always pushes us to do. We’re just staying dedicated, and true to course. The job’s not finished.”

BC High seniors Will Doyle and Mahari Guerrier combined for 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 blocks while containing Andover’s twin towers; 6-foot-9-inch senior Aidan Cammann and 6-7 senior Logan Satlow.

Mike Loughnane and BC High took it right to Aidan Cammann (52) and Andover. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Eagles were able to push the pace early and often, which helped counter Andover’s size. Cammann (11 points, 12 rebounds) was held to 3 points in the first half and BC High took a 32-15 lead into the break.

“I think if we had slowed it down we might’ve had some mismatches down low,” Loughnane said. “I like the game fast. Defensively we’re going to make you work for 94 feet. We were able to get a couple of easier baskets, which in a game like this, is really important.”

Senior point guard Mike Loughnane (14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists) had a relatively quiet shooting night, but he routinely set up his teammates with great looks, including an alley-oop to Cooper in the first quarter to electrify the capacity crowd.

BC High expanded its lead to 44-23 early in the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Cooper. Andover closed the frame on an 8-2 run, but still trailed 46-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

With Loughnane generating extra attention from the defense, Cooper stepped up with eight of BC High’s 10 points during a critical stretch to hold Andover at arm’s length.

“If somebody is having a big game, we make sure we find them,” Bill Loughnane said. “We really needed those [baskets from Cooper]. A couple of those came at key times when [Andover was] gaining momentum. We have faith he’s going to make them, and he rewarded us tonight.”

BC High celebrated its 18th consecutive victory Sunday, beating Andover. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Everett 82, Newton North 68 — Steven Cordero scored a game-high 25 points to pace the Crimson Tide (19-2) in the semifinals of the IAABO Board 27/Comcast Classic.

Junior Roger Vasquez scored 21 points, sophomore Jaysaun Coggins tallied 18 points, and senior John Monexant added 13 points, as the Tide extended their win streak to 15 games. Everett will take on top-ranked BC High (18-0) in the tournament final at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Woburn.

“We love getting out in the open court,” Everett coach Stanley Chamblain said. “We love playing that up-tempo game, really putting pressure on the defense to guard us for 32 minutes and our guards really came out and did what we do. It was a very good, collective team effort.”

The Tide jumped out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and ended the first half on an 11-0 run to take a 37-25 lead into the break. Newton North (15-4) ramped up the defensive pressure to try to claw back into the game, but the speed of Everett’s backcourt proved too much. The Tide took a 66-45 lead early in the fourth quarter and held on for the victory.

Canton 50, Fenway 43 — Senior Lanse Dorcelus led the way with 15 points for the Bulldogs (8-11) in the nonleague win. Classmates Dillon Nguyen and Nate Mei added 11 points apiece.

Dartmouth 71, Bishop Connolly 45 — Sophomore center Hunter Matteson recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks for the Indians (8-10) in the nonleague win. Freshman Aiden Smith compiled 8 points, 7 assists, and 5 steals.

Dover-Sherborn 68, Millis 39 — Juniors Luke Rinaldi (14 points) and Dan Sullivan (10 points) led the Raiders (16-4) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Marblehead 69, Bishop Fenwick 65 — Junior Tyrone Countrymon (26), senior Kipp Schauder (12) and senior Noah Mann (12) combined for 50 points for the Magicians (11-7), who rallied in the second half to earn a berth in the championship game of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic. Senior Michael Yentin led Bishop Fenwick with 30 points. Marblehead will play Gloucester in the championship game Monday at Marblehead High.

Masconomet 55, Gloucester 49 — Matt Richardson scored 24 points to lead Masco (10-7), which erased a 15-point second-half deficit in the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic at Marblehead High. Brennan Johnston added 12 for Masconomet. Nathaniel Montagnino led a trio of double-digit scorers for Gloucester with 17 points, while Zach Oliver had 15 and Adam Borowick chipped in with 11.

Methuen 70, Lawrence 58 — Senior guards Isaac Allen and Jesus Carpio carried the Rangers (14-6) with 26 points each in the Merrimack Valley Large Division triumph.

North Andover 72, Stoughton 58 — Sophomore guard Zach Wolinski put up 28 points for the Scarlet Knights (11-7) in the nonconference victory.

North Attleborough 74, Weymouth 67 — Senior captain Brody Rosenberg racked up 28 points for the Rocketeers (4-14) in the nonleague win. Junior forward Givani Carney put up 17 points for NA.

Sharon 89, Ashland 33 — Junior guard/forward Matt Baur scored 18 points and added 3 steals for the host Eagles (12-7) in the Davenport Classic.

Walpole 66, Reading 60 — Senior forward Louie Jennings had 21 points in the overtime win for the Timberwolves (12-7) in the Davenport Classic at Sharon.

