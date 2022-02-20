North Andover boys put it all together in the end; Wellesley girls roll to Division 2 track championship

Catholic Memorial ran first, putting up a time of 3 minutes, 49.02 seconds, seven seconds slower than its original seeded time. It was all up to the Scarlet Knights to secure their first championship in program history, and they did, running a 3:35.95 to place third, earn six crucial points and clinch the title.

With just one race to go Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center, the tension between North Andover and Catholic Memorial was building. With the teams tied with 51 points, the winner of the MIAA Division 2 boys’ indoor track championship would be decided by the results of the 4x400-meter relay.

First place went to North Andover (57), followed by Catholic Memorial (51), and Peabody (40) took third. On the girls’ side, Wellesley took an early lead and maintained it throughout the meet to place first with 88 points, nearly doubling the score of second-place Woburn (44½). The North Andover girls placed third with 41½.

“I knew these guys would come through, and they did. They did a really good job. I’m proud of each and every one of them,” North Andover coach Jason Guarente said.

The North Andover boys were led by Ryan Connolly placing first in the mile (4:21.78) and Camden Reiland placing third (4:24.91). Connolly and Reiland also won the 4x800 with Ronan McGarry and Matthew McDevitt. Going into that relay, Catholic Memorial was leading the team standings, so a strong race was crucial.

“We knew that Catholic Memorial was ahead, and everything had to go our way for us to be able to beat them, and luckily we did,” Connolly said. “I just knew I had to focus on myself, I can’t focus on what anyone else does. I went out there and just kept the lead.”

Wellesley's Abigail Lothian (right) was edged by Milford's Kiyanni Simas in the girls' 55-meter dash. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Wellesley girls came on strong right at the beginning of the meet, with finalists in both the 55-meter dash and hurdles. Junior Abigail Lothian came in second in the dash in a personal-record 7.28 seconds, and won the 4x200 meter relay with teammates Abigail Tucker, Chantal Coelho and Gaia Jacobs.

“In the 55, I went from 7.39 to 7.28, and was .01 from the school record. And the [4x200], that went really well, I felt good while running and my teammates did a great job,” Lothian said. “Everyone works so hard, and it’s so exciting for everyone.”

The Bay State Conference and MSTCA Division 2 relay champion Raiders’ momentum continued throughout the meet, as they won all three relays. Coach John Griffith said the team had impact injuries earlier in the week that took some key athletes out of the lineup, but the girls didn’t let that deter them.

“They really stepped up, they’ve just been really strong,” Griffith said. “I’m just so proud of the girls and what they put into the sport and getting back together and having things be more normal has been awesome. We’re looking forward to [the all-state meet] next week.”

The North Andover boys celebrated the first Division 2 championship in program history. Sarah Barber

The Wellesley girls' track team dominated the MIAA Division 2 championship, finishing with nearly twice as many points as the next closest team. Sarah Barber

MIAA DIVISION 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

At Reggie Lewis Center

BOYS

55m — 1. Datrell Jones, Catholic Memorial, 6.54; 2. Jake Wall, Mansfield, 6.62; 3. Jevin Green, Doherty, 6.3

55m hurdles — 1. Easton Tan, Winchester, 7.5; 2. Jake Wall, Mansfield, 7.71; 3. Alexander Niejadlik, North Andover, 7.89

300m — 1. Michael Harden, Reading, 35.75; 2. Roman Conca, West Springfield, 36.64; 3. Jack Dougherty, Reading, 36.74

600m — 1. Jackson Coelho, Belmont, 1:24.18, 2. Jack Determan, North Andover, 1:24.75, 3. Aidan Sheehan, Arlington, 1:25.08

1000m — 1. Logan Tracia, Peabody, 2:33.02, 2. Wes Kleiman, Concord-Carlisle, 2:35.08, 3. Ronan McGarry, North Andover, 2:35.29

Mile — 1. Ryan Connolly, North Andover, 4:21.78; 2. Ben Feldman, Natick, 4:24.8; 3. Camden Reiland, North Andover, 4:24.91

2-mile — 1. Christopher Sullivan, Catholic Memorial, 9:23.0; 2. Kyler McNatt, Needham, 9:23.83; 3. Patrick Healey, Bishop Feehan, 9:25.25

High jump — 1. Brogan Madden, Algonquin, 6 feet 2 inches; 2. Tyler Lloyd, Reading, 6-0; 3. Rowan McConkey, Arlington, 5-10

Long jump — 1. Jake Wall, Mansfield, 22 feet 8 inches; 2. Devon Marshall, Catholic Memorial, 21-3½; 3. Avery Warshaw, Hingham, 21-2¼

Shot put — 1. Jacob Reinach, Natick, 52 feet 3¾ inches; 2. Peter Gardikas, Peabody, 51-06¼; 3. Brendan Smith, Peabody, 50-10¾

4 x 200 — 1. West Springfield, 1:32.97, 2. Catholic Memorial, 1:32.99, 3. Hingham, 1:34.49

4 x 400 — 1. Hingham, 3:34.27; 2. Reading, 3:34.87; 3. North Andover, 3:35.95

4 x 800 — 1. North Andover, 8:16.19; 2. Concord-Carlisle, 8:22.76; 3. Mansfield, 8:23.24

Team results — 1. North Andover, 57; 2. Catholic Memorial, 51; 3. Peabody, 40; 4. Reading, 37; 4. Hingham, 37

Devon Marshall of Catholic Memorial took second in the long jump. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

GIRLS

55m — 1. Kiyanni Simas, Milford, 7.22; 2. Abigail Lothian, Wellesley, 7.28; 3. Savanna Vargas, Peabody, 7.39

55m hurdles — 1. Emma Mills, Hingham, 8.54; 2. Obi Akubude, Concord-Carlisle, 8.7; 3. Casey Goland, North Andover, 8.88

300m — 1. Obi Akubude, Concord-Carlisle, 41.83; 2. Annie Comella, Wellesley, 41.92; 3. Tessa Geddes, Winchester, 42.03

600m — 1. Charlotte Henning, Marshfield, 1:37.39; 2. Kayla Buback, Woburn, 1:37.70; 3. Valerie Capalbo, Bishop Feehan, 1:37.82

1000m — 1. Rory Clare, Wellesley, 2:59.4; 2. Nubia Pereira, Woburn, 2:59.78; 3. Chloe Dibb, Barnstable, 3:07.37

Mile — 1. Sarah DiVasta, Peabody, 5:17.59; 2. Leyla Kvaternik, North Andover, 5:18.18; 3. Simone Harrison, Arlington, 5:18.42

2-mile — 1. Anna Boyd, Bishop Feehan, 11:18.01; 2. Elizabeth Donahue, Reading, 11:19.58; 3. Macey Shriner, Plymouth North, 11:26.87

High jump — 1. Priscilla De Carvalho, Algonquin, 5 feet 2 inches; 2. Lindsey Wilson, Peabody, 5-2; 3. Amanda Palmisano, Woburn, 5-0

Long jump — 1. Kiyanni Simas, Milford, 19 feet 1 inch; 2. Lillie Caiazzo, Wellesley, 17-1¼; 3. Gaia Jacobs, Wellesley, 16-8

Shot put — 1. Kate Powers, Hopkinton, 37 feet 11¾ inches; 2. Jenna Bard, North Andover, 36-8¾; 3. Jaliyah Burns, Marshfield, 35-5

4 x 200 — 1. Wellesley, 1:47.55; 2. Bishop Feehan, 1:48.99; 3. Hingham, 1:49.39

4 x 400 — 1. Wellesley, 4:06.07; 2. Woburn, 4:09.37; 3. Hingham, 4:10.41

4 x 800 — 1. Wellesley, 9:51.83; 2. Woburn, 9.59.81; 3. Marshfield, 10:02.73

Team results — 1. Wellesley, 88; 2. Woburn, 44.5; 3. North Andover, 41.5; 4. Peabody, 35; 5. Concord-Carlisle, 33.5